In their first game of the season, the Michigan women’s basketball team hung their second banner in the rafters at Crisler Center. In the midst of another historic season — and in their final game at home — they were chasing another one.

And on senior night, they came one step closer to crossing that finish line. Carried by senior forward Naz Hillmon, the Wolverines (22-4 overall, 13-3 Big Ten) bested Michigan State (14-13, 8-8), 62-51.

From the get-go, Michigan struggled to score, starting the game in nearly the same fashion as their last matchup with the Spartans. With senior forward Naz Hillmon shooting just 3-for-7 from the floor in the first quarter, her supporting cast failed to show up. Sophomore forward Cameron Williams, going 1-for-1 from the free-throw line, was the only other player to score for Michigan.

Turnovers on post-entry passes also gave Michigan State ample chances to get out to an early lead, which they hung onto throughout the quarter. The Wolverines battled on the boards, trying to find second-chance points in the paint. Yet, with all of the Spartans defenders clogging up the post to defend Hillmon, Michigan couldn’t capitalize.

A late push from Hillmon brought the Wolverines back within four points to end the quarter. The push extended into the second quarter, putting the team on her back once again.

Finally Michigan found a spark in junior center Izabel Varejão. Coming off the bench in the second, she replaced senior forward Emily Kiser in the paint. Working a high-low post with Hillmon, the Wolverines capitalized on Michigan State’s mismatches in the paint.

Then junior guard Maddie Nolan stepped up. Settling into the corner, she drained a key 3-pointer, cutting the Spartans lead to one. On the subsequent play, she toed the line on the opposite wing. Nailing another shot from behind the arc, Nolan gave Michigan its first lead of the game late in the second quarter. Heading into the locker room tied at 32, the Wolverines still needed its role players to step up.

A strong post presence continued to carry Michigan out of the break. Hillmon continued to score in the paint, getting early touches down low. Finding success from midrange against a clogged lane, and using her typical moves in the post, Hillmon seemed nearly unstoppable.

Digging into their defensive strength’s the Wolverines stopped the Spartans’ offensive barrage they had succumbed to throughout the first half. Forcing Michigan State into bad looks at the tail end of the shot clock, Michigan’s key defensive stops kept the Wolverines clinging to their four point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Opening the fourth quarter, Michigan continued to go with what it knows — getting stops on the defensive end, and finding Hillmon in the paint. Under three minutes into the final frame, the Wolverines had extended their lead to 10 points, forcing the Spartans into a timeout.

Throughout the remainder of the quarter, Michigan continued to extend its lead. Continuing to find strength in its defense, the Wolverines held out against a strong attack from Michigan State.

With just over 30 seconds left in the game, chants of MVP rang through Crisler, saluting Hillmon in her final minutes on the floor. As Hillmon and the rest of the senior class checked out for the last time, and the underclassmen took the floor. The senior class had solidified their legacy, and took another step towards hanging another banner.