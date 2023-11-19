Slow starts, forcing turnovers and strong defense have all been common themes for the Michigan women’s basketball team at the start of the season. And in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, those themes were all evident yet again against South Dakota.

Despite being in the early stages of the season, both teams are relatively familiar with each other. In a rematch of the 2022 NCAA Sweet 16 in which the Wolverines claimed their first Elite Eight berth in program history, the Coyotes attempted to avenge its loss as both teams looked to advance to the Battle 4 Atlantis finals.

And Michigan embraced the pressure once more.

The Wolverines (4-0 overall) adhered to their strengths and minimized their weaknesses to ultimately defeated South Dakota (3-2), 70-52. In a clean final three quarters of play after struggling early on, Michigan advances to Monday’s tournament final against Ole Miss.

As with the rest of the Wolverines’ games so far this season, Michigan started off slow. Committing five first quarter turnovers and shooting below 30%, the Wolverines couldn’t seem to break through the Coyotes’ defense despite doing well on their own defensive end.

But Michigan didn’t let its slow start hinder its second quarter performance.

The Wolverines nearly doubled their shooting percentage and went into the break with their largest lead of the game to that point, 33-24. Contributing to that success was graduate forward Taylor Williams, who scored eight points and five rebounds in the second quarter alone. She racked up 19 points, 18 rebounds and five steals in the entire game, completing her first double-double of the season.

Foul trouble, including an onslaught of offensive fouls drawn by Michigan, hindered the performance of South Dakota. Coyote guard Grace Larkins — who averaged 17.5 points and eight rebounds last season — accumulated four fouls by the middle of the third quarter, and without her presence on the court, South Dakota struggled to produce offensively. With Larkins’ struggles, forward Tori DePerry was the only player to contribute double-digit scoring as the rest of the Coyotes failed to make up for the lost productivity from Larkins.

The Wolverines’ defense also contributed to South Dakota’s offensive struggle, though. Michigan forced 25 turnovers throughout the game and committed just 10, almost five less than its season average of 14.7 per game. And with all the added turnovers — both those forced by the Wolverines or self-committed by the Coyotes — Michigan maintained its third quarter lead and added to it with a final second shot from junior guard Jordan Hobbs.

Entering the final quarter of play, all the Wolverines needed to do was lock down on defense — and they did. Following a slight South Dakota scoring run to start the fourth quarter, Michigan responded with a 15-9 run to finish off the game with a strong defensive performance.

After continuing to show the same trends all season, the Wolverines delivered following a slow start offensively and a rekindling on defense. Entering the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis, Michigan showed the offensive and defensive strengths that can help it win the tournament.