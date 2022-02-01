Under two minutes into the game, the Michigan women’s basketball team paraded back to the bench with smiles on their faces. Indiana had just called its first timeout of the game — in hopes to stem the bleeding.

Senior wing Leigha Brown was among the smiles in the timeout, capping off an initial 9-0 Wolverines run with a back-to-back layup and 3-pointer.

No. 6 Michigan (19-2 overall, 10-1 Big Ten) understood what was on the line in Monday’s intense win over the fifth-ranked Hoosiers (14-3, 6-1), 65-50 — the top of the Big Ten, handing the Hoosiers their first conference loss.

Commanding the floor in the first quarter, the Wolverines pushed Indiana into a quick style of play, getting open looks in the paint for senior forward Naz Hillmon consistently. Outrebounding the Hoosiers from the get-go, Michigan dominated in the low post. Senior forward Emily Kiser notched six rebounds in the first quarter alone, later leaving the floor with an injury.

Despite the slow start, the Hoosiers found their footing midway through the quarter, dropping into a full-court press that gave the Wolverines trouble. Committing 10 turnovers in the first quarter, Michigan gave the Hoosiers ample chances to keep their lead in check.

In the second quarter, the Hoosiers continued to do just that.

Nearly two minutes into the quarter, Indiana drained a 3-pointer from the wing — tying the game up for the first time all night. While the momentum was on the Hoosier’s side, they had to settle for keeping the game close, never able to fully overtake the Wolverines’ lead.

In a stretch of tough physicality from Indiana, Michigan capitalized on turnovers and an offensive foul from the Hoosiers to regain the momentum. Going on a 7-0 run and playing aggressive defense forced the game back into the dominating narrative of the first quarter.

Just minutes later, Indiana once again flipped the script, finding their stride in the final minutes of the second quarter to send Michigan to the locker room with a lead of only two points.

Starting the second half the Wolverines continued to capitalize on offensive rebounds. Freshman guard Laila Phelia and senior guard Amy Dilk had back-to-back offensive putbacks to start the quarter, keeping the Hoosiers at bay.

Despite the effort on the boards, turnovers continued to plague Michigan in the third quarter. Indiana increased their pressure on the Wolverine guards, making it tough to get the ball in the paint where Michigan had scored the majority of their points.

Yet, in the final minutes of the third quarter, a short sequence regained the Wovlerines’ momentum. Coming out of the media timeout partway through the third quarter senior guard Danielle Rauch drained a 3-pointer from the wing. Led by Hillmon in the paint, Michigan capped off the quarter on a 6-0 run, stretching the lead to 12 points.

Opening the fourth quarter with a layup from Hillmon, she continued to steal the show in throughout the quarter. With Brown relegated to the bench with foul trouble for much of the second half, the Wolverines continued to go with what they know to work — Hillmon in the paint.

The Hoosiers tried to turn the tide with their full-court press, attempting to force turnovers and sloppy passes as they’d done throughout the first half. Yet, Michigan minimized mistakes and began to run out the clock, heading into the final media timeout up by 11.

In the end, the lead Michigan had painstakingly grown throughout the second half proved too large for Indiana to overcome.