A motto every team tries to abide by to ensure no one player becomes too selfish that they hurt the team instead of helping it — there’s no ‘I’ in team. However, there is an ‘I’ in point guard.

For the Michigan women’s basketball team, graduate Lauren Hansen has been that ‘I’ at the point guard position. Despite that, she has been anything but selfish.

Leading the team with 18 assists through the first six games, Hansen’s ability to play selflessly and share the ball has helped the Wolverines generate their offense. Whether it be securing a steal on the defensive end, making a flashy pass or hitting a mid-range jumper, Hansen has productively commanded her team’s offense.

“Lauren is our point guard and I think she does an awesome job,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said on Friday after beating Eastern Michigan.

But when Hansen gets in foul trouble, begins to play inconsistently or simply needs to rest, Michigan needs to call on someone else. To prepare for these situations, the Wolverines have been using their out-of-conference games to find rhythm with Hansen off the court.

The other true point guard on Michigan’s roster is freshman Macy Brown. While she played 14 minutes in each of the first two games, her limited action since then indicates that Barnes Arico might be looking for a different kind of play style from her backup.

Instead, by using a combination of guards in addition to Brown — including graduate Elissa Brett, sophomore Greta Kampschroeder and even juniors Lalia Phelia and Jordan Hobbs — the Wolverines can use multiple different players and their skill sets to dictate their offense.

“I feel like our team is very versatile,” sophomore forward Chyra Evans said. “Although we have Lauren and Macy who are predominantly ‘1’s. Brett is very versatile. Laila, Greta and a lot of our guards are very versatile. So if Lauren or Macy are out of the game, we have plenty of people who can come in and fill that role.”

And Michigan has shown that versatility at the position so far this season.

When Hansen isn’t in the game, Brett or Kampschroeder can dictate the Wolverines’ offense to nearly the same capacity. Against the Eagles, Brett recorded a season-high 10 points and Kampschroeder shot a perfect 4-for-4 from deep.

Last year the Wolverines had an off-ball guard starting at the point. This year, it’s similar when Hansen steps off the court. In lieu of one single point guard, running the ‘1’ in tandem allows for players like Brett and Kampschroeder to run the point while continuing to play in their own style.

“I think a lot of our game is pushing it up in transition,” Brett said. “We don’t need a traditional point guard for that role because we’re just trying to push it up and get into our offense from there.”

Playing and communicating in transition has led to numerous buckets for Michigan this season. In every game this year, the Wolverines have outscored their opponents in point off turnovers. When they get a steal or force an error, they can score off of it quickly. Any guard on the roster can run the fastbreak, whether they play as a point guard or not.

Against weaker opponents, a classification for many of Michigan’s foes so far this season, generating turnovers and scoring in transition has been quite simple. But when playing more formidable opponents, when the game can be slowed down, having a non-traditional point guard at the position could become an achilles heel.

Hansen has solidified her starting role with multiple impressive performances and calmness at the position. But Michigan has various other players that can implement their own play styles into the role when Hansen is on the bench.

Finding a mix between the versatility of other guards and the composure Hansen has shown could be key to the Wolverines’ success against stronger opponents in the coming weeks. But if they can’t find that balance and the ‘I’ gets cemented into the point guard position, Michigan may begin to struggle.