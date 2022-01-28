COLUMBUS — Winning a rivalry game is hard. Winning a rivalry game on the road is harder. Heading into Columbus — and leaving with a win — was all that stood between the Wolverines and Monday’s matchup with No. 6 Indiana being one that could very well decide who wins the Big Ten. A win in Columbus, though, wouldn’t be easy.

It turns out that a win was easier than expected, as No. 7 Michigan (18-2 Overall, 9-1 Big Ten) obliterated No. 22 Ohio State (15-4, 7-3), 77-58, in their second matchup of the season.

Senior forward Naz Hillmon received a plethora of looks at the rim early and made the most of them. If she didn’t convert on her first attempt, she was frequently grabbing offensive rebounds to get a second. Hillmon finished the first quarter with 10 points but quickly found the bench in the second quarter after picking up her second foul.

Throughout the first half, Ohio State frequently switched up their defense, giving the Michigan offense trouble. The implementation of a full-court trap by the Buckeyes resulted in five first-quarter turnovers for the Wolverines, and Ohio State pulled itself within seven by the end of the quarter.

As soon as Michigan appeared to have solved the Buckeyes full-court trap, Ohio State had switched to a 2-3 zone. The zone, though, was significantly less effective than the full-court trap. The Wolverines — with Hillmon still on the bench — were still able to extend their lead against the Buckeyes thanks to senior forward Emily Kiser scoring at the rim and staunch defense on the other end.

Ohio State was still hanging around, though. Senior guard Leigha Brown looked to change a dormant second quarter, springing to life by scoring five points in the final 35 seconds of the half. Brown’s contributions sent Michigan into the half up 38-23.

The game was threatening to turn into a blowout heading into the half, and the Wolverines quickly turned it into one in the third quarter. Brown picked up where she left off in the first half, scoring another five points in the first two minutes of the second half. Midway through the quarter, junior guard Maddie Nolan hit a pair of 3-pointers from the right corner. All of a sudden, Michigan found itself with a commanding 28 point lead.

A staunch Wolverines defense prevented anything that resembled a comeback from the Buckeyes. After containing Ohio State guards Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell in the first half, Michigan completely shut them down in the second. Sheldon and Mikesell shot a combined 7-for-24 over the course of the game, the Buckeyes’ top options stalled.

Hillmon continued to contribute on the offensive end throughout the second half — getting to the free-throw line, as well as the rim — and Michigan’s lead continued to expand. Hillmon finished with a game-high 20 points, leading the drubbing as the Wolverines left Columbus with another ranked win.