EAST LANSING — Offense wins games, defense wins championships.

Many teams live by that mantra. It means that defense is important, but in order to get to championship games, offenses have to show up.

The Michigan women’s basketball team has the best scoring defense in the Big Ten. Maybe that defense could win it a conference championship, but the Wolverines won’t get there if their offense can’t win enough games.

In the first quarter of Michigan’s matchup against Michigan State, its offense looked like it had cleaned up its act. The Wolverines scored 23 points, a feat they hadn’t surpassed since scoring 28 points in the opening quarter against SIUE on Nov. 29. But by the second quarter of Saturday’s showing, that offense was nowhere to be found, recording just eight points to close out the half.

“When you’re on the road, it’s a tough environment,” senior forward Elise Stuck said Saturday. “(Junior guard) Laila (Phelia) and (graduate guard) Elissa Brett both picked up fouls and that just creates kind of a spiraling game. For us being able to kind of put our foot down in those type of situations would really help us out.”

If this was contained to one rivalry clash on the road in what Stuck called a “hostile environment,” Michigan’s offensive troubles wouldn’t be as much of a concern. With a roaring crowd of 9,300 Spartan fans and spotty officiating, the Wolverines could chalk up the loss to the intensity of playing in an opponent’s home gym.

But to do that would be to ignore Michigan’s ongoing issues.

With Michigan’s size — only one player is under 6 feet tall — the paint should be an advantage. And in the season’s early goings, it was. In the Wolverines’ win over Wisconsin, they scored 40 points in the paint compared to the Badgers’ 22. But when Michigan’s perimeter offense can’t get going and its key players are on the bench in foul trouble, the ball doesn’t have a chance to get inside.

“When we get into the post, that’s how we become more successful as a team,” senior Cameron Williams said Jan. 13. “You make the defense really have to play in a different way.”

Against the Spartans, the Wolverines couldn’t find their way in the paint — offensively or defensively. Michigan was outscored in the paint 34-to-26, but this number was inflated by some late fourth-quarter buckets. When it did get the ball inside, it picked up jump ball or travel calls, making the guards leverage whether passing into the post was worth it.

Meanwhile, on the perimeter, the Wolverines’ 3-point shooting looked like it would be the backbone of their offense throughout the first few games. Michigan matched their program record of 14 made 3-pointers against the Cougars, Brett sank eight triples over Miami (Ohio) and the team ranked near the top of the Big Ten in 3-point percentage. But as the rest of the conference caught up, they have settled in the middle of the pack at seventh, averaging 35.4% from deep.

On Saturday, when Brett and Phelia got in foul trouble, Michigan’s offense was reeling, veering away from the 3-point identity it tried to establish at the beginning of the season. Over their past four games, the Wolverines are averaging 16.75 attempts from behind the arc. In their first four games of the season, they averaged over 21 3-point attempts per game.

Watching Michigan’s offense is puzzling. At times — particularly after a time-out — the Wolverines move the ball well, set screens and quickly pass to open players around the floor. At other times, Michigan remains stagnant, frustrating the guards who try to point their teammates in the right direction. And as the shot clock winds down, the Wolverines hold on to the ball or try to force a shot that isn’t there, killing all offensive momentum.

“You could see sparks of fight and trying to do well and trying to get defensive stops,” Stuck said Saturday. “I do think we had a great spark in the third quarter there. We were really showing toughness and being able to get stops. I think we had a couple good stretches.”

Sparks aren’t enough. Sure, basketball is a game of runs, but those runs are typically added onto a functional offense or sustained into a greater offensive push. For Michigan, its runs are usually all it has. But without them, it falls flat, going scoreless for stretches — some as long as six minutes — multiple times throughout a game. If the Wolverines want to continue playing in March, they need their offense to show up now.

Because a ‘spark’ of offense isn’t enough to win a championship.