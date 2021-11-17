Senior guard Danielle Rauch swung the ball to junior guard Maddie Nolan, who was waiting wide open in the right corner. Nolan quickly rose and released the shot, which dropped through the net with ease. The next possession down the floor, Nolan was found open in the exact same spot — this time by junior guard Michelle Sidor. Nolan fired another shot and found the same result. This second consecutive 3-pointer from Nolan put Michigan up by four early.

Nolan’s shooting gave the No. 13 Wolverines (3-0 overall) a huge boost as they easily propelled themselves past UMass Lowell (1-2), 73-54. After her 3-pointers put Michigan up early, it didn’t relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game.

Despite Nolan’s offensive performance, the Wolverines struggled as a unit on that end of the floor throughout the first half, shooting just 15-for-35 from the field.

This early offensive inefficiency was made up for by the defensive prowess of Michigan. Senior forward Naz Hillmon created havoc on the defensive end by hedging screens set by the River Hawks. Hillmon’s hedging created a pair of early turnovers from UMass Lowell — steal and a travel. The Wolverines forced 13 turnovers in the first half alone, sending them into halftime up 39-26, and they finished the game having forced 21 turnovers.

The reappearance of Michigan’s 1-2-2 full court trap, that has been seen sporadically throughout the season, occurred with just over a minute left in the first quarter, and resulted in a steal by freshman guard Ari Wiggins. Wiggins was a menacing defensive presence throughout the game when she was on the floor. After snatching her second steal of the game in the third quarter, Wiggins dribbled the ball up the floor and finished through contact — sending the Crisler Center into a ruckus.

Senior forward Emily Kiser was another major contributor on both the defensive and offensive end for the Wolverines. She drew a trio of charges, one in each of the second, third and fourth quarters. Kiser also finished the game with her first career double-double, posting 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Michigan offense started to pick up steam very quickly in the second half, starting the third quarter by making their first four field goal attempts. This third quarter offensive explosion was highlighted by a 16-0 run for the Wolverines. Additionally, Nolan knocked down her fourth and fifth 3-pointers of the game this quarter. Nolan finished the game with a career high six made 3-pointers — on just seven attempts — en route to an 18 point performance.

The Wolverines’ stout defense continued throughout the second half, holding the River Hawks to just seven points on two made field goals in the third quarter. The fourth quarter defense eased up just a little, allowing 19 points to UMass Lowell, but it didn’t matter as Michigan ultimately won 73-54.