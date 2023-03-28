Adding onto a string of recent departures from the Michigan women’s basketball team, MLive and The Next report that Maddie Nolan is in the transfer portal.

Though the senior guard hasn’t personally announced her entry to the portal, she is the third Wolverine — all guards — to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Sophomore guard Ari Wiggins announced her entry Monday and senior guard Michelle Sidor announced her transfer to DePaul via social media on March 21.

Nolan enters the portal after four years at Michigan, with one year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without a personal announcement, it is unknown if Nolan is still considering a return to the Wolverines and testing the waters to see what other options might be, as others have done in the transfer portal era.

Michigan’s upcoming recruiting class includes two guards, who may be called upon to step up faster than they would have been expected to otherwise with the recent departures at the guard position.

Nolan ended her four years as a Wolverine at seventh on the all-time 3-pointers list and ninth in terms of 3-point percentage among eligible players. In addition to her abilities beyond the arc, Nolan displayed more three-level scoring in her senior season and was often hailed as one of Michigan’s best defenders.

One of three players to start every game during the 2022-23 season, Nolan’s entry to the portal signals a departure of consistency and leadership, along with both offense and defense.

In her senior campaign, Nolan averaged 9.1 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game — all career highs — as well as 3.6 rebounds per game, most of which came on the defensive end. She turned the ball over just 33 times, far fewer than every other starter despite playing the second-most minutes on the team.

With Nolan’s entry to the portal, only one of Michigan’s top-four scorers from last season — current-sophomore guard Laila Phelia — remains. Fifth-year wing Leigha Brown and graduate forward Emily Kiser are both graduating after using their final year of eligibility this season.

Nolan’s decision brings the Wolverines’ total open roster spots up to three, already accounting for the incoming recruiting class.

In order for Michigan to continue to build upon its recent success, it will have its work cut out on the recruiting trail to fill those vacancies with talented players.