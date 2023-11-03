There was never a question of who would win the Michigan women’s basketball team’s exhibition game against Saginaw Valley State, only who would have the biggest contributions.

A decisive 95-41 final score proved the Wolverines were in control the whole way through. But, with that dominance, Michigan was able to play around with its lineup throughout the game and give every player on the roster a chance to showcase their abilities.

The Wolverines put all 11 of their healthy players in the game, and every player scored at least three points. Everyone got their fair share of chances, and freshman guard Macy Brown took hers.

“I was a little nervous, but we all came together and everyone is very comfortable with each other, so it’s nice knowing that we all have each other’s back,” Brown said. “I thought it went great and it was a lot of fun.”

After graduate guard Lauren Hansen saw a Cardinal fly past her for an easy layup, she also caused a turnover leading to another subsequent Saginaw Valley State layup — all in the first minute of play. Brown was quickly substituted in to reduce the commotion.

Almost immediately, Brown tallied two flashy assists to energize the Michigan offense. Not only did she help the offense, but just three minutes into her shift she also drew a charge that brought the Wolverines’ bench to its feet. She was exhilarating in all facets.

“Especially as a point guard, it’s super hard to come in and know all the plays, know where everyone should be and know what to call and when to call it,” senior forward Cameron Williams said. “I think, ever since this summer, she’s really just embraced that role, always asking questions, being a sponge, and I think it really showed today as a facilitator on the court.”

When Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico called Brown’s name, she didn’t back down from the challenge and instead brushed off her initial nerves. Using her offseason of learning from veteran players and acting as a sponge, Brown showed composure from the second she stepped foot on the court and soaked up the moment.

While scoring just four points, Brown had six of the Wolverines’ 17 assists and didn’t record a turnover along the way, showing poise and confidence in her first ever collegiate game. With her promising statline in combination with making few offensive mistakes, she had a 37 plus-minus, the best for Michigan.

“I thought she was terrific,” Barnes Arico said about Brown. “… To come into the game and have zero turnovers, that’s really impressive. I thought she picked and chose her spots, was really able to attack and really did a great job showing great emotion when she took the charge and it was super impressive.”

Complementing Brown’s performance, the Wolverines held their own defensively, allowing just over 10 points per quarter. But, one area of improvement for Michigan can be found in its 1-to-1 turnover to assist ratio — 17 turnovers to 17 assists — and without Brown’s contributions, that ratio would have plummeted even more. The Wolverines look to have fewer total turnovers and more assists become a point of emphasis in the coming games.

“(We want to) make sure that we’re sharing the basketball and finding extra passes,” Barnes Arico said. “We finished with 17 assists, but I would have liked us to have 30 tonight and I think we probably could have.”

In order to achieve the success Barnes Arico is looking for, Michigan needs to build on the play displayed by Brown on Thursday night and find a way to replicate her unselfishness and efficiency through the rest of the lineup.

An exhibition game has low stakes, both for the team and its players. However, Brown certainly proved she can contribute to the Wolverines’ offense and defense off the bench. For a team that has five new players, finding consistency and collective composure is a must in a season with an uncertain starting lineup.

But in only one game, Brown — a newcomer herself — showed just that composure.