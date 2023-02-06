EAST LANSING — For years, the premiere women’s basketball team in the state of Michigan was Michigan State.

Not anymore.

After the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team pulled off a comeback win Sunday in East Lansing, the Wolverines have proven they are firmly in the driver’s seat of the rivalry.

Yes, the Spartans dominate the history of the series. They have 73 wins to Michigan’s 25 — nearly triple — and boast 17 NCAA Tournament appearances to the Wolverines’ eight. Michigan State also carries five combined Big Ten Titles. Michigan is still looking for its first.

But with the Wolverines in possession of six out of the last seven games in the series, Michigan State’s reign over the rivalry is in the past.

“Michigan State has always been the program in the state, but why not Michigan?” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Jan. 14 after defeating the Spartans at Crisler. “The University of Michigan is great at everything. Why not women’s basketball, why not us?”

But still, after that game nearly a month ago, the Wolverines needed more to truly claim to be the state’s premiere program. They needed another win on the road, especially after being upset at Breslin Center last season.

That loss — the Spartans’ sole win in the series since 2020 — was a massive upset that contributed to Michigan’s failure to secure the regular season Big Ten title. It was a game that delivered painful reminders of the history of the rivalry. Because for all of their success, the Wolverines weren’t out of the woods yet. They suffered a shocking upset at the hands of their rivals, in a blast from the past.

And for the first 25 minutes of play on Sunday, history threatened to repeat itself. Michigan quickly found itself in a 10-0 hole and headed into the locker room at halftime facing a seven-point deficit.

But then, it flipped the script on the game with its 44-27 second half. And in doing so — even without its second-leading scorer and best defender in sophomore guard Laila Phelia — it flipped the script on the rivalry too.

The Wolverines could have crumbled without one of their best players, just as they crumbled with little depth last year. They didn’t. Michigan could have crumbled facing a halftime deficit. It didn’t. Instead, it pulled off the comeback win, its first victory of the season after trailing at halftime. And because of that — history aside — the Wolverines have proven that their time watching the state’s best basketball from the sidelines is over. Michigan’s the one on the court now.

“A coach said one time, they said if you’re in this long enough, winning is a relief and losing feels like death,” Michigan State interim coach Dean Lockwood said. “And I will tell you, it does no matter what, but particularly in a rivalry game. We had tears in that locker room after the game, we had players that were so invested in this game and just wanted to bring this home.”

Last year, it was the Wolverines who were experiencing that pain, crying those tears.

“It’s always big, especially to beat Michigan State,” senior guard Maddie Nolan said. “… This time last year, competing for the Big Ten Title, I remember coming out after losing it and I was in tears.”

This year, there were no distraught tears in the locker room for Michigan. Instead, there were celebrations. Celebrations that began in earnest in the fourth quarter. When Nolan hit a 3-pointer to extend the Wolverines’ lead to 11 points early in the quarter, Michigan’s bench erupted as the Spartans called timeout.

And as the upset win began to fully slip out of Michigan State’s grasp, it felt like the air was sucked out of Breslin, which quickly went from raucous to restrained. The corner had been turned, that hill finally summited.

So when fans started leaving minutes before the final buzzer, they weren’t just leaving the site of a deflating defeat. They were leaving behind years of dominance in the rivalry.

Sunday’s victory is only the Wolverines’ second in East Lansing since the 2015-16 season. But right now, when Michigan walks into Breslin, it’s expected to win. That never used to be the case.

“There’s always a celebratory feeling when you win any game,” fifth-year wing Leigha Brown said. “But like coach (Barnes Arico) said earlier, when you’re in this kind of hostile environment, I think it means a little bit more.”

When Barnes Arico was hired, Michigan State had won 11 straight games in the rivalry — and 20 out of the past 21. Since then, the Wolverines have won 10 out of 22. That’s still a losing record, but it doesn’t matter. Because despite the Spartans’ historic dominance in this series, right now, Michigan is in control, and it has been since 2020.

By winning in East Lansing, the Wolverines didn’t just sweep their rival. They delivered a performance that turned the tables on a history nearly 100 games long.

Because with six wins in seven games, Michigan isn’t the same program that saw multiple double-digit losing streaks to Michigan State. It’s no longer the program that’s forced to live in the shadow of its in-state rival.

The Wolverines are now the best women’s basketball team in the state — and they proved it Sunday.

