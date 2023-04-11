After a standout final season at Michigan, Leigha Brown was selected No. 15 overall by the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA draft Monday night. The No. 15 selection is the highest pick in program history, tied with Naz Hillmon — who Brown joins in Atlanta.

The fifth-year wing led the Wolverines in points and assists this season with 17.5 and 5.8 per game, respectively. A three-time All-Big Ten selection in her three years at Michigan, Brown earned first-team honors this year while leading the Wolverines in her final season of eligibility.

She was also thrust into a new role during her final season, as her primary position shifted from the wing to the point. In the absence of a primary ball-handler, Brown assumed the role of point guard for the majority of her time on the court. She demonstrated her playmaking potential as a passer in addition to her aptitude as a scorer — a combination of traits that will make her especially dangerous at the next level.

“This has been a dream of mine ever since I can remember, growing up, even,” Brown told wane.com on Sunday. “So the fact that it’s becoming a reality is pretty cool.”

With the Dream, Brown will bring potent passing and scoring abilities — particularly with the trademark midrange jumper that she all but mastered throughout her college career. She will also bring the vocal and emotional leadership that she displayed at Michigan, allowing her teammates to feed off her energy and confidence.

On the other end of the court, though, Brown’s defense looks to be a concern at the WNBA level. She rarely ever matched up against opposing teams’ most dangerous players, falling behind the Wolverines’ fellow starting guards in terms of strength on defense. In order to succeed at the professional level, she will likely need to work on improvements and adjustments to her defensive game.

Following three strong seasons at Michigan and a memorable college career, Brown will look to carry that success to the next level with the Dream.