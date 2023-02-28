Heading into the postseason, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team brought in a few more accolades in the form of Big Ten honors this week.

Fifth-year wing Leigha Brown and graduate forward Emily Kiser headline the honorees for the Wolverines, both making the All-Big Ten first team.

Brown, who transitioned to the point guard role this season, is averaging 18.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Those numbers have all increased since sophomore guard Laila Phelia went out with an injury in early February. Brown missed the last two games for the Wolverines due to an internal issue but is available for the Big Ten Tournament.

Brown was also in contention for Big Ten Player of the Year, an award that ultimately went to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark for the second straight season. Named to the second team by both the media and coaches her prior two years at Michigan, this is Brown’s first first-team honor as a Wolverine. Brown also received conference co-Player of the Week in late December.

Kiser made a noticeable leap in her fifth season, now as the primary post option for the Wolverines while averaging 16.4 points and 7 rebounds per game. The media recognized that, awarding the forward first-team honors. She received a second-team nod from the coaches, after receiving an honorable mention from the media last year. On Senior Night against Rutgers, with Brown and Phelia out, Kiser highlighted her talents with a career-high 34 points along with 10 rebounds to propel Michigan to the win.

Rounding out the awards is Phelia, a coaches and media second-teamer. Before missing the last seven games with a lower leg injury, the sophomore guard was averaging 17 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, as well as increasing her 3-point percentage from 28% as a freshman to 41% this season. In addition, the sophomore has been the Wolverines’ best defender this season, consistently holding opposing teams’ best guards below their average. Phelia’s recovery timeline is still unclear, but Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico told The Michigan Insider that she’s been progressing well and is expected to be back at some point this season. When exactly that return will be isn’t clear, but the Wolverines have to be hoping that comes soon.

Looking forward to the postseason, Michigan is hoping those all-conference players will continue to guide the team this year. For Brown and Kiser, their season-long contributions will continue to be of the utmost importance. For the Wolverines, Phelia’s looming return can’t come soon enough. And for a team on the cusp of being a top-16 team in the NCAA Tournament — hoping to earn a host seed — how those players play this week is perhaps more important than ever.