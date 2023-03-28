According to a list compiled by the WNBA reported by ESPN, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown declared her entry into the 2023 WNBA draft. She had no remaining NCAA eligibility, but filed for consideration in the draft as encouraged by the WNBA.

After joining Michigan as a transfer from Nebraska in 2020, Brown served as a key piece on three successful teams. She earned second team All-Big Ten honors in her first two years with the program and first team this past year, after averaging a team-high 17.5 points and 5.8 assists per game.

This season, Brown was named to the WBCA All-Region 4 team and ended the season on the watchlist for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Watch list. In the preseason, she was a Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 player.

Brown’s effort as a scorer and passer was essential to the Wolverines’ success this season. With no true point guard on the team, she moved into the role to start the year and excelled moving the basketball as a facilitator.

Now, she’ll look to take those facilitation and scoring abilities to the next level.

This story was updated March 28, 2023, at 5:26 p.m. to include additional information about Leigha Brown’s remaining NCAA eligibility.