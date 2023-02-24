Without both of its top scorers — fifth-year wing Leigha Brown and sophomore guard Laila Phelia — the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team needed to find production elsewhere.

It wasn’t easy for the Wolverines, as they struggled to find consistent scoring from anyone besides graduate forward Emily Kiser, who finished the game with a double-double and a career-high 34 points. Against a subpar Rutgers squad, however, Michigan (21-7 overall, 11-6 Big Ten) did just enough to emerge victorious over the Scarlet Knights (11-18, 5-12), with Kiser leading the Wolverines to a 71-53 win.

With the exception of two nailed 3-pointers from Kiser, the first quarter progressed without any real fireworks. Michigan experimented with zone defense at times, making an effort to mix up looks and throw Rutgers off. After 10 minutes — and 14 points from Kiser — the Wolverines looked to be somewhat in control with an eight-point lead, but that margin quickly narrowed throughout the rest of the first half.

Just a few minutes into the second frame, a Rutgers triple followed by a steal and transition layup cut the lead to 21-17, forcing a Wolverines timeout. Not much changed out of the break, though, as poor three-point shooting and inconsistent production continued to plague Michigan.

Only three Wolverines went into the locker room at halftime with points to their name, and the team shot a measly 2-for-11 from behind the arc. Kiser led the group with 18 first-half points, followed by junior forward Cameron Williams’s five. Excluding those two players, the rest of the team shot 1-for-13 from the floor as Michigan clung to a 27-26 lead at the break.

The Wolverines continued to rely on Kiser throughout the second half. She scored the team’s first six points out of the break, taking offensive efforts into her own hands and giving Michigan some breathing room.

Kiser only sustained that scoring as the game wore on. However, those points weren’t the extent of her impact.

Not only did she contribute as a scorer, but Kiser also led the Wolverines with 10 rebounds and served as a spark for the rest of the offense. By the end of the third quarter, her efforts had jumpstarted the Wolverines offense and propelled them to a 12-point advantage — a lead that they never relinquished.

Midway through the fourth, two back-to-back triples from senior guard Maddie Nolan and sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs extended that lead to 15. With Kiser’s performance serving as the backbone, Michigan resurfaced in the second half to pull out the win. Nolan went on to nail three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter after starting 0-for-6 from deep — exemplifying the turnaround offense.

Against the struggling Scarlet Knights, the Wolverines were able to overcome their first-half blunders — thanks to Kiser’s standout performance.