For the second season in a row, the Michigan women’s basketball team is in search of a true point guard.

Last year the position was filled by converted wings in Leigha Brown and then-sophomore Greta Kampschroeder, as well as Ari Wiggins who has since transferred out of the program. This group filled the position out of need more than pure positional ability — and it showed as the Wolverines averaged 16.1 turnovers per game.

With Brown’s departure to the WNBA and Wiggins’ transfer, Kampschoeder is the only returning player with point guard experience. That made the need to fill the spot even more imminent this offseason, and Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico knew it. Now, she appears to have found her floor general in graduate transfer Lauren Hansen.

One of three in a huge graduate transfer class, Hansen is expected to have the biggest immediate impact of the group as she leads the Wolverines’ offense into the 2023 season. While Barnes Arico trusts her to steady the position, Hansen hasn’t been a pure point guard in her four-year collegiate career.

“It’s definitely been a transition,” Hansen said at Michigan Media Days on Monday. “(From) playing combo guard my whole career, but my teammates have really embraced me in that spot.”

Hansen scored the second most points last season for Missouri, but ranked fifth on the team in assists as she played more of a shooting guard spot. As a combo guard, she had a different point of attack in her role during previous years, but it’s obvious that her recruitment and transfer to Michigan was with the point guard spot in mind.

“It’s a learning process, it’s a lot of fun,” Hansen said. “I like having the ball in my hands and being able to create shots for others and be a playmaker.”

Having the ball in her hands nearly every offensive possession will be new for Hansen, and there is certainly going to be emphasis on her taking care of it after last year’s turnover struggles.

And Hansen has plenty of work to do, as she holds a negative career assist-to-turnover ratio with over 50 more turnovers than assists. As the Wolverines head into the season, much of their success will be dependent on their ability to take care of the ball after giving up 13.2 points per game off turnovers. While Hansen has struggled with turnovers in the past, she believes she can flourish through her experience and ball handling abilities.

“(I’m) trying to bring my experience to help our team in whatever way that is,” Hansen said. “Trying to do everything I can just to put us in position to win, trying everyday to do the little things.”

Settling into a new position will come with its growing pains, but Hansen’s mindset on affecting the game in any way possible can help her succeed through the struggles. Even in games when she might struggle with turnovers, playing tight defense, maintaining confidence in her ball handling abilities, and a continual learning process could positively contribute to the team.

While it’s an uphill battle for Hansen to adjust into her role, Barnes Arico and the rest of the Wolverines have put their trust in her and she has the chance to become a true focal point for Michigan’s success.

Solid point guard play drives a team forward, and turnovers can stop a team in its tracks. The responsibility to take care of that is back in one person’s hands after last years’ lack of a true point guard.

So now Hansen must prove all of her coaches and teammates right by keeping the offensive engine rolling steady, and being a true point guard.