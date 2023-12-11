Laila Phelia is typically advertised as the Michigan women’s basketball team’s most lethal offensive threat. That advertisement has substantial evidence backing it: the junior guard averages 15.1 points per game as the only Wolverine to average double figures.

What usually flies under the radar, though, is Phelia’s ability to lock down an opponent’s leading scorer.

“Everybody always talks about how dynamic she is as a scorer,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said after Michigan’s win over Illinois Sunday. “I don’t think people really understand the impact that she makes on the game from the defensive ends, but you saw it tonight. Their leading scorer didn’t score, which is impressive.”

Against the Fighting Illini, a team that almost exclusively plays through its guards, Phelia’s suffocating defense prevented guard Genesis Bryant — who averaged a team-leading 16.9 points entering the game — from scoring for the first time in her career at Illinois.

In a game where runs are key, Phelia stopped Bryant from ever kickstarting one. When she is able to neutralize the biggest offensive catalyst in the game, Phelia’s impact extends far beyond just her scoring ability.

“Laila is a great defender and she has great size and strength,” Illinois coach Shauna Green said. “And anytime (guard Makira Cook) or Genesis (got the ball), they just collapsed on them. They were not going to give those two guys any easy look. So I mean they were completely just hounded as soon as they drove.”

The overall help defense from the Wolverines smothered any attempted penetration from Illinois. If that secondary support remains a solid backup, Phelia could have the opportunity to be even more aggressive on the ball — providing an opportunity for her 13 steals on the season to continue piling up.

Phelia’s shutdown defense elevated Michigan’s overall defensive performance against the Illini. The Wolverines forced 13 turnovers and limited Illinois to just seven points in the second quarter, allowing them to build up a 23-point lead.

“We just were able to go on runs because Laila was stopping (Bryant) and frustrating her and frustrating all their guards,” junior guard Jordan Hobbs said. “… And if she can keep doing that, then we’ll be really good.”

Bryant, while a strong player, isn’t the toughest assignment Phelia will have all year. There are still prolific scorers to take down in the remainder of the Big Ten gauntlet, from Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon to Indiana’s triple threat of Sydney Parrish, Sara Scalia and Chloe Moore-McNeil.

Barnes Arico has bragged about Phelia as the team’s top defender for over a year, consistently tasked with the toughest offensive opponent.

“She was exceptional on number 20 ,” Barnes Arico said Jan. 3 after a win against Penn State. “(She) averages 20 points a game, one of the top scorers in our league, and (Phelia) held her to two in the first half. So that was super impressive. She has that challenge every day.”

Phelia consistently holds her assignment below their scoring average, even forcing season- and career-low outputs. She has done the job of matching up with an opponent’s best player exceptionally well for the past two seasons.

If she can continue to muster similar efforts to her performance against Bryant on Sunday, Hobbs’ prediction of broader team success may come true.