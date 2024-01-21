Reeling from a tough loss at the hands of Nebraska, Michigan needed to fall back on their do-it-all player Laila Phelia. Against Rutgers on Sunday, that’s exactly what the Wolverines did.

The Michigan women’s basketball team (13-6 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) conquered the Scarlet Knights (6-15, 0-8) with junior guard Phelia taking the reins, leaving Piscataway with a 56-50 win.

Throughout the first half, the Wolverines struggled to spark their offense. Averaging just 61 points across a four-game span in which Michigan went 1-3, offensive woes are becoming commonplace. But Phelia remained unfazed, scoring 14 of the Wolverines’ first 20 points. With crafty footwork, contested mid-range shots and knocking down free throws, Phelia kept Michigan’s offense afloat when it appeared to be sinking.

Phelia had half of the Wolverines’ made field goals in the first two quarters, going 5-for-9. Even in the 3-point column, Phelia excelled as she tallied both of Michigan’s first-half triples, sending the team up 25-18 into the break.

And in the second half, it was more of the same.

Midway through the third quarter, Phelia continued to shine, drawing two fouls and grabbing the Wolverines’ only two rebounds. But Michigan couldn’t be saved by just one standout performance. As the Scarlet Knights began to heat up and cut their deficit to four, the rest of the Wolverines’ offense finally started showing up.

With Rutgers’ junior forward Destiny Adams on the bench with four fouls, Michigan had a clearer path in the paint. Junior guard Jordan Hobbs nabbed an offensive rebound and put back a shot to extend Michigan’s lead to six points, while graduate guard Lauren Hansen made a tough dribble-drive jumper on the next possession. In a critical moment where the Wolverines’ lead was just two points with under a minute remaining, Hansen sunk a critical shot from downtown to make the score 52-47, a margin that proved to be too much for the Scarlet Knights to overcome.

And with Rutgers forced to pay attention to other players, Phelia crept back in with 9 fourth-quarter points, two and-ones and another rebound. Irreplaceable to the team, Phelia played every minute of the Wolverines’ win against the Scarlet Knights. She led the team in points and rebounds, finishing the game with 25 points and six boards.

Michigan left New Jersey with a win, but they have plenty to improve upon if they want to be competitive in the Big Ten. Laboring on offense against a Rutgers team that is winless in conference play is not something that the Wolverines were expecting. But on Sunday, Phelia’s performance was just enough to slay the Scarlet Knights.