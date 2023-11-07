On a night when junior forward Laila Phelia had as many points as she had shot attempts, she certainly didn’t have the performance she wanted to start her 2023-24 campaign. With Phelia’s struggles from the field, the Michigan women’s basketball team followed her lead against Purdue Fort Wayne, struggling at times when her offense fell short, but thriving through her positive impacts on the non-scoring facets of the game.

It was a smooth start for Phelia — so much so that it looked like she could have taken on the Mastodons all by herself in the first quarter. Shooting 4-for-7 from the field for nine points, one shy of Purdue Fort Wayne’s 10 as a team when the first quarter buzzer sounded, the Wolverines looked on pace to pull away with ease in the season opener.

And then Phelia’s green light went dim.

She shot 1-for-7 in the ensuing quarter and 0-for-4 from three. While the shots weren’t falling, she engaged herself in other facets of the game — playing 19 of 20 first half minutes, she didn’t allow herself to be taken off the court mentally or physically just because she was struggling to score.

“One thing that I did do … just going in for a rebound,” Phelia said. “Getting a putback, being able to attack more because (the shots) started falling short.”

Phelia focused on the glass, one of the goals she and her teammates set before the game. Now an experienced player in her third year, she knew the shooting would come back eventually. In the meantime, Michigan’s best player was proving that she was more than just the leading scorer.

“We’ve been taking time to make goals before our game,” Phelia said. “How many rebounds are you going to get before halftime? I feel like just holding each other accountable with stuff like that has helped.”

When her shot wasn’t falling, she held herself accountable to their goal and set the tone for her teammates to follow. She ended the game tied for the second-most rebounds on the team, and in doing so showed her growth as a leader among her peers.

Eventually finding her rhythm again, Phelia again put together an impressive scoring performance as the second half began. With Purdue Fort Wayne on a 9-2 run, Phelia stepped up and scored the Wolverines’ first seven points to keep them out front. Not only had she found her stride again just one quarter later, but she did so by staying engaged in all aspects of her game.

“We probably need her to take 20 shots a game for us to continue to be successful,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “I need her to feel comfortable doing that. … I trust her instincts and her decision making when it comes to shot selection.”

With the trust from Barnes Arico and her team behind her, Phelia still ended the game tied for a career high 25 points and put the Mastodons away despite shooting an inefficient 10-for-25 from the field.

It wasn’t her prettiest shooting performance, but by affecting the game on the glass and on the defensive end, she proved why she is Michigan’s best player, not just its best scorer.