In a competitive Big Ten landscape with three ranked teams, it would make sense for a player’s offensive production to dip when facing conference opponents. But junior guard Laila Phelia has been thriving.

With the departure of many key offensive contributors for the Michigan women’s basketball team, Phelia was tasked with leading a revamped team featuring five new faces while also determining her own role. And that process took time.

“Laila was trying to figure out her identity and I think that took a minute,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said after the Wolverine’s win against Wisconsin Saturday. “We lost 75% of our scoring from last year with her being the key returner that did most of that scoring. So with a pretty new team, she was trying to figure out ‘Who else can score? How do I become a better passer? How do I become more efficient?’ ”

In Michigan’s first exhibition game against Saginaw Valley State, Phelia took that scoring responsibility upon herself, attempting 25 field goals and scoring 25 points. While that performance was impressive, it is not a sustainable style of play for an entire season. So Phelia had to adapt to a playmaking role, slowly figuring out when to take the shots herself or distribute the ball to her teammates.

That growth is most notable in the Wolverines’ Big Ten matchups, with Phelia getting more quality looks instead of forcing up low-percentage shots.

“Earlier this year, (Phelia) would have been pressing ‘Oh my god, I haven’t gotten shots. Oh my god, I haven’t shot the ball,’ ” Barnes Arico said Saturday. “She let the game come to her, and she scored 10 straight points in the third quarter. … When she lets it come to her, she’s 7-for-9. When she’s pressing, she’s 4-for-16.”

Overall, Phelia has been a dependable player, sitting at 11th in the Big Ten in points per game with 15.8 and shooting at a 38.5% clip from the floor. But against conference rivals, Phelia reached a new gear and moved up to third place in intra-conference game rankings. She is averaging 19.2 points per game on 46.8% shooting from the field across the five Big Ten games Michigan has played.

Her performance against Ohio State — a team known for its staunch defense and restrictive full-court press — earned a career-high 26 points, propelling the Wolverines to their first win over the Buckeyes since the 2021-22 season. Phelia earned those points in a completely different way than the 25 points she notched against the Cardinals. Instead of trying to create the offense herself, she worked off screens from senior forward Cameron Williams and handoffs with graduate guard Lauren Hansen.

Phelia followed up that Ohio State game with more impressive offensive showings. She recorded 23 points against then-No. 14 Indiana despite the loss — nearly half of Michigan’s 59 total points — and went 8-for-19 from the field. But she didn’t stop there. It was in the Wolverines’ matchup against the Badgers where Phelia put her improved decision-making on full display.

In the first half, Phelia attempted two field goals and recorded just five points. Earlier in the season, she may have panicked. But on Saturday, she went to work in the third quarter, earning 10 points and remaining 100% from the field until midway through the frame. Phelia allowed plays to develop, worked through the offense and went back to her most successful shot — the mid-range jumper.

“She’s (showing) growth and maturity on her end and an understanding that comes with being in that spot,” Barnes Arico said. “She’s never been in that spot before. So I’m just really, really proud.”

With 13 Big Ten games remaining, Phelia has a tall task ahead of her. Michigan has faced good conference opponents, but its toughest games are yet to come. The Wolverines will travel to No. 2 Iowa — led by reigning National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark — and Michigan State, two road games that will put Phelia’s growth to the test.

But if Phelia can continue allowing the game to develop and stringing together shooting performances like Saturday’s, she will show that she doesn’t have this leadership role by default — she’s earned it.