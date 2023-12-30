With just one final run needed for the Michigan women’s basketball team to put away No. 17 Ohio State, it looked to two of its veteran guards to seal the game. Graduate Lauren Hansen and junior Laila Phelia combined for 18 timely fourth-quarter points, which were just enough to upset the Buckeyes in the waning moments of the game.

As Ohio State led by three to open the fourth quarter it was truly anyone’s game, but the Buckeyes were heating up. They had gone on a 13-0 run in the middle of the third quarter to work back into contention, and their stifling press began to wear down the Wolverines.

But throughout the final period, unlike in previous games, where Michigan has looked to one player to step up and lead the charge, Hansen and Phelia’s combined determination kept Ohio State from ever pulling ahead.

“The biggest thing for me was going in here and understanding that I need to be aggressive,” Phelia said. “And just being able to help my teammates because leading up to this game I feel like they’ve done a great job of showing what they’re capable of.”

Hansen started the quarter with her first assist of the game to fellow graduate guard Elissa Brett for a game-tying 3-pointer. The big assist got them knotted up, and then Phelia and Hansen took over to keep the game close. The pair consistently matched Buckeye buckets throughout the first half of the fourth quarter.

With six minutes to go, Ohio State tied the game once more. But Michigan’s dominant duo only saw this as its chance to separate themselves from the field.

“Down the stretch we were more in a rhythm,” Hansen said. “We knew if we just executed our stuff and ran everything the right way, and to those little things that it would carry us through.”

While junior guard Jordan Hobbs got the run started with a jumper, Hansen and Phelia soon took over. Hansen got a steal on the following possession and converted on a fast-break layup to get the lead up to four. She then pushed the ball up the floor for a kick out to Phelia on the wing for three, who worked her way to a career-high 26 points.

In just over a minute, Hansen and Phelia pushed the Wolverines out to a seven-point lead, giving them control of their destiny in the final moments. After keeping them in the game to that point, the duo stepped up to make the key plays that put them out in front.

While at times this season Michigan has worked solely through Phelia or Hansen to pull away in tight games, against the Buckeyes they showed growth. They didn’t go to one or the other, but both attacked equally to keep Ohio State on its heels defensively.

“I feel like we can feed off of each other,” Hansen said. “(When) Laila is being aggressive then I know I can be aggressive. … On the offensive end just knowing we can create and when we’re aggressive good things happen.”

After creating the lead, the pair added another layup and some game-sealing free throws to secure the upset victory. Nine points apiece, as well as two assists and two steals from Hansen in the fourth quarter alone drove Michigan to its first win against Ohio State after three consecutive losses.

While individual performances have been the story for most of the Wolverines’ victories to this point in the season, it took a combined effort from Hansen and Phelia to put together a crushing run and get the job done against the Buckeyes.