Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico has signed a contract extension with the University that goes through the 2025-2026 season, per a release on Sept. 10.

“I am thrilled for people to know that Kim will continue to lead our women’s basketball program well into the future,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in the release. “Kim became our all-time winningest coach in 2018 and has continued to elevate this program both on and off the court.”

Barnes Arico notched 193 wins throughout her first nine seasons for the Wolverines. She also managed to have 20-plus wins in every season except one — the pandemic-riddled 2020-21 season, where she went 16-6. Only four seasons prior to her arrival had Michigan achieved that feat, which she has done eight times.

The extension comes after Michigan’s most successful season to date, making the NCAA Sweet Sixteen for the first time and accumulating several other ‘firsts’ and ‘highests.’

“I am so grateful to continue our work at the greatest University in the world,” Barnes Arico said. “The culture we have developed in our program matches what this university and community stand for. That really showed this past season, with our team success and excellence both on and off the court. I am so proud of the young women we have in our program and look forward to what’s next.”