Slide over Stanford, Notre Dame, Tennessee, UConn, Baylor, South Carolina and Maryland — make room for one more at the table of women’s college basketball elites.

The No. 3 seed Michigan women’s basketball team is threatening to take a seat at the table with the best of women’s college basketball. The Wolverines are in an unprecedented position for the program. After making the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history last season, Michigan is returning.

There is very little parity in the world of women’s college basketball. Only two No. 3 seeds — North Carolina in 1994 and Tennessee in 1997 — have won an NCAA Tournament, the lowest seeds to ever do so. The remaining 37 winners consist of 30 No. 1 seeds and seven No. 2 seeds. The handful of programs listed above, plus a few not named, have the NCAA in a chokehold.

A chokehold that’s almost entirely impossible to break out of. But the Wolverines have captured lightning in a bottle. And if anyone’s going to break out of that chokehold and take a place alongside the NCAA’s elite, it could be them.

Monday’s win over No. 11 seed Villanova is a crucial step forward in that process. If Michigan had lost, all of its progress had a chance at unraveling. The doubt would start to creep in. Maybe last season was a fluke. Maybe the Wolverines got lucky. If first-team All-American Naz Hillmon couldn’t get Michigan to back-to-back Sweet Sixteens, then who the hell could?

But those doubts will never be voiced, and that question will never be asked. Because the Wolverines rose to the occasion. They took care of business against an underrated Wildcat squad, and now they’re back in the Sweet Sixteen.

It started with the arrival of head coach Kim Barnes Arico. Before Barnes Arico arrived in 2012, Michigan earned just five NCAA Tournament bids since the Tournament’s inaugural season in 1982. Not a stellar record. A decade, two Big Ten Coach of the Year awards and five Tournament bids later, Barnes Arico is inarguably the best coach in program history. And now, she has two Sweet Sixteen appearances to add to her résumé.

A coach can only do so much, though, without quality players. And this season’s Wolverine squad is littered with talent.

Headlining the team is former Big Ten Player of the Year and four-time first-team All-Big Ten forward Naz Hillmon. Simply put, Michigan wouldn’t be in the position it’s in now without Hillmon. Barnes Arico heaped praise on Hillmon after the Wolverines advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, calling her a “generational” and “transformational” player. But what Barnes Arico credits Hillmon with most is her unselfishness.

“One of the things about Naz that people don’t understand is that she’s so humble, and she’s such an incredible incredible teammate,” Barnes Arico said. “She doesn’t even care if she scores, she doesn’t care about any of it.”

Joining Hillmon for the past two years is Leigha Brown. Two years with the Wolverines and two Sweet Sixteen appearances to show for it. Brown is a perfect complement to Hillmon on the offensive end.

Surrounding the dynamic duo are specialists like sharpshooter Maddie Nolan, floor general Danielle Rauch and the rim-protecting Emily Kiser. Any team can have talent — and to be clear, this Michigan team does — but under Barnes Arico, they’ve gelled. And they win. A lot.

Nine teams have reached the Sweet Sixteen in both 2021 and 2022. Michigan is one of them. While the Wolverines are yet to compile the résumé of the likes of UConn or Stanford, they’re starting to build one.

In a sport consistently dominated by the same teams, the opportunity to break through and sit amongst the nation’s elite programs is a rare one. Michigan is being presented with that opportunity. The window starts now.

If Michigan wants to become truly elite, it needs to keep doing do one thing:

Win.