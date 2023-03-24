When you look up the Michigan women’s basketball team, the results fall into two general categories.

Most of what you’ll find is related to coach Kim Barnes Arico. Topics ranging from her team’s recent exit from the NCAA Tournament, to her former star player Naz Hillmon, to recruiting and beyond.

The rest is Kevin Borseth.

On Feb. 28, 2008, following a 69-67 loss to Wisconsin, then-Wolverines’ head coach Borseth stormed into a post-game press conference, spiking his scoresheet onto the podium before exploding into a three-minute long rant about rebounding. The clip went viral, ended up on national news and still circulates on Twitter as an all-time meltdown.

‘That’s how I feel,” Borseth barked loudly to the media in the clip. “I’m damn sick of getting out-rebounded. 25 offensive rebounds, the first time we block out we get called for a damn block out. …

“I am not going to sleep.”

But besides that 15-year-old outburst, Barnes Arico makes up the rest of the Michigan women’s basketball news cycle. The reason isn’t just recency bias though. It’s because before her tenure began, there isn’t much of anything to talk about.

And now, ten years into that tenure as Michigan’s head coach, the program is in an entirely new place. All the marks of a successful season are no longer rarities but expectations. And because of her past excellence, this season should be viewed for what it was:

A letdown.

The program Barnes Arico inherited from Borseth was the definition of middling: It had five NCAA tournament berths in nearly 40 years and never made it past the second round. In the decade before her hiring, the Wolverines made only one trip to the Big Dance and just four appearances in the WNIT.

But Barnes Arico has undeniably elevated them. Under her leadership, Michigan has made six NCAA Tournament bids — more than all previous Wolverines’ coaches combined. In the two seasons leading up to this one, she led them to new heights, making program-best Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight runs.

And this year, they aimed even higher.

“A big goal that the team shares is a Big Ten Championship, going to the Final Four,” sophomore guard Ari Wiggins said at Michigan Media Day on Oct. 25.

Those lofty preseason goals of reaching the Final Four and winning the Big Ten — goals that would’ve been drowned out by laughter under previous regimes — didn’t sound so ridiculous. They weren’t likely, given the strength of the Big Ten and departure of one legendary power forward. But because of Barnes Arico’s decade of work as the architect of a true contender, they weren’t outright dismissed.

In hindsight, they should’ve been.

Injuries, internal issues and just plain poor execution derailed the Wolverines chances to compete for either goal. For the most part, they beat teams they were supposed to beat, and lost to teams they were supposed to lose to. They dropped five of their final eight games, failing to advance past more than one game in both Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.

And with their season on the line, they put together one of their worst showings in recent memory — ceding 46 rebounds to No. 3-seed LSU in a 66-42 Round of 32 trouncing (one can only imagine how Borseth would’ve reacted to that).

Michigan was clearly outmatched in that final game, facing off against a basketball legend in coach Kim Mulkey and one of the nation’s top players in forward Angel Reese. When considering the program’s overall history, it didn’t have a ton to be disappointed about this season: losing the Big Ten Tournament’s quarterfinal on the game’s final play then, dominating a ranked opponent in the Round of 64 before falling to the Tigers certainly ranks as one of the best finishes in the scope of program history.

But for a team led by Barnes Arico, the humiliating blowout loss following a month of lackluster performances made the season’s end especially disappointing.

The lopsided rebounding numbers, unbecoming of a team committed to being “the hardest working team in America,” decided the game for the Wolverines, sending them home one game short of a third-consecutive Sweet Sixteen and turning a chance to assert themselves definitively as a perennial presence in the Tournament’s later rounds into an embarrassment on national television.

In the grand scheme of things after forty years of obscurity, it wasn’t a terrible ending. It just wasn’t up to Barnes Arico’s standard.

So when weighing the outcome of this season as a success or failure, remember her team’s preseason goals. Remember Barnes Arico’s accomplishments over the past two years. And remember that — because of her — Michigan is now a program (yes, a program) expected to compete at a high level each and every season. A second-round exit is nothing to celebrate.

“One of the most important things when I came to the University of Michigan was building a program,” Barnes Arico said before the season at Big Ten Media Day. “Not building a team year in and year out.”

Because of Barnes Arico’s leadership in the past decade, the Wolverines have earned the right to consider themselves a top team in the Big Ten and are now worthy of a place in any discussion about strong basketball programs nationwide — a level of acclaim that seemed unthinkable a decade ago.

But with that status comes expectations, which fifth place in the Big Ten and a second-round blowout just don’t quite reach.

Barnes Arico brought Michigan into the national conversation for more than just meltdowns at the podium. In doing so, though, she created a standard that Michigan couldn’t hold up to this season.