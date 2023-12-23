Calling itself ‘the hardest working team in America’, the Michigan women’s basketball team builds its identity on hustle plays — diving for loose balls, taking charges, or stifling opponents’ offensive runs.

And during Friday’s game against Florida A&M, that ability to create those second-chance plays — specifically after their own mistakes — helped the Wolverines restrain the Rattlers.

Those second-chance opportunities might not show up on the stat sheet. Consequently, some onlookers may not deem them significant.

But Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico knows the importance of the next play, and following through after a mistake.

“We talk about the next play all the time,” Barnes Arico said. “That’s really important to the game. It’s a game of runs, but it’s a game of mistakes and you can always make up. You’re always gonna have the opportunity to make up for your mistake and you can’t dwell on it. So I was happy that we were able to respond.”

Against Florida A&M, the Wolverines had their share of mistakes — to the tune of 21 turnovers — but what they did on the next play was perhaps more important. Frequently created by Michigan from its graduate players to its freshmen, second-chance plays not only gave the Wolverines extra possessions, but also showed their propensity to quickly take back momentum.

“(Graduate forward Taylor Williams) gives us a different look,” Barnes Arico said. “She’s dynamic with her ability to offensive rebound the ball the way that she did. It’s just game-changing. She had four boards, she was able to get to the free-throw line. She’s all over the place and limited (with) 11 minutes. She scored 10 points so she had instant impact.”

Williams had an impact on more than just the boards. Midway through in the fourth quarter, Williams turned the ball over via a bad pass. Instead of allowing the Rattlers to score an easy layup — Michigan held a 46-point lead, after all— Williams got back on defense and drew an offensive foul. With the Wolverines in the double bonus, she sank both of her resulting free throws.

On back-to-back inbound plays in the second quarter, Williams tipped the inbound pass in the air. While it may not have resulted in a steal, it disrupted Florida A&M’s offense enough to hold it to just three points in the second frame.

Williams wasn’t the only player who capitalized when she got a second chance, either.

Fellow graduate player Lauren Hansen lit up in the first quarter, going 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. That clip got plenty of attention, but the plays after she missed a basket were also noteworthy. After missing her first field goal, Hansen was the first player back on defense, and she stripped the ball away from the Rattler going up for the shot. While Florida A&M received the ball back after it went out of bounds, Hansen breaking up a potentially momentum-building sequence aided Michigan in holding the Rattlers without a field goal in the second quarter.

That energy is contagious, even with the Wolverines’ youngsters. Freshman guard Macy Brown had her layup stuffed, got her own rebound, got fouled on the floor and made both of her shots from the charity stripe.

From top to bottom, Michigan didn’t dwell on past mistakes on Friday. Instead, it took negative moments and turned them into positives on the next drive.

And if the Wolverines can tally up hustle plays as they did against the Rattlers, they will continue to keep their opponents from racking up their own.