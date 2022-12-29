Nebraska’s home environment is among the toughest in the Big Ten. It’s also a familiar one for the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team, which lost there last season.

And from a crowd that normally impacts games, fifth-year senior wing Leigha Brown received extra attention. Midway through the second quarter, Brown dropped her defender after some direct contact that appeared to warrant an offensive foul. But there was no whistle, and Brown drained a midrange bucket that pushed the Wolverines’ lead to 16 points. Pinnacle Bank Arena erupted, outraged at the non-call.

Brown responded right away, screaming and clapping right back, egging on the Cornhuskers’ fans as Michigan padded its lead.

In Wednesday’s road win against a conference opponent, Brown’s presence stood out. Despite scoring issues early on, she contributed all around to a well-rounded and important victory. Brown — who played her first two seasons of collegiate basketball at Nebraska — delivered yet another impressive performance, demonstrating her significance to the Wolverines’ recent success.

“Leigha has shown to be, I think, one of the best guards in the country night-in and night-out,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “She led us to a championship in our Florida tournament, then she was tremendous against UNC last week and (was) once again tonight.”

Despite a slow start to the season, Brown was an important contributor throughout much of the December schedule. Her strongest all-around performance came in the Dec. 20 upset against No. 13 North Carolina, but the much-needed development as a top all-around player was further showcased versus the Huskers. She notched 20 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

Present alongside that success has been Brown’s signature fiery on-court attitude — which was just as evident in Lincoln as it has been all season. Her frustration with fouls and satisfaction with made shots were equally and vividly demonstrated Wednesday. Intensity in her demeanor and vocality seemed to be fueled by the Nebraska crowd she once played for, and she seemed to relish in the frustration that the Wolverines’ success caused them.

That swagger has been palpable in every game Michigan has played this season. But against her former program and conference competitor, there was clearly some added drive — though her coach steered the focus in a different direction after the game:

“She’s always motivated,” Barnes Arico said. “Obviously her being at Nebraska (drove her), but us playing here and the difficulty that people have playing here certainly motivated her. But her focus on us being successful is elite right now. She’s a competitor, she’s a winner. So yeah she was fired up about Nebraska for sure but she’s pretty much fired (up) every game that she plays.”

After beating UNC on Dec. 20, Brown was asked if she enjoyed “playing a villain.” Before Brown could answer, sophomore guard Laila Phelia interjected.

“She does,” Phelia said, laughing as she grabbed Brown’s microphone.

And against Nebraska, Brown’s play matched that attitude. Her impressive overall statistical performance — along with strong defensive contributions that didn’t show up in the final line — would have spoken for itself, putting the Wolverines on top in their toughest conference game yet.

But that devious energy felt in every smirk, clap, snarl and wave played a role too, proving that she’s more than just a key contributor on a top team:

She’s a villain.