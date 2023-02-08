For the first time since mid-November, there was a new face in the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team’s starting lineup.

Sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs, previously averaging 11 minutes per game, heard her name called as a starter for the first time on Feb. 2 after sophomore guard Laila Phelia was ruled out with a lower leg injury.

“The butterflies were definitely flowing before the game,” Hobbs said after her first start as a Wolverine. “It was kind of nerve-wracking, but I knew I had my team behind me.”

Hobbs wasn’t thrust into this starting role just to fill the void of an injured player, though. She had already been earning increased minutes off the bench after her breakout performance in a Jan. 7 loss to Iowa.

Since that game, Hobbs played double-digit minutes off the bench in all six contests leading up to her first start.

And slowly, quietly, she’s been building her confidence alongside her minutes.

“The jitters are definitely not as much there,” Hobbs said Feb. 7, with two starts under her belt. “… My teammates have just been great with having confidence in me and I definitely didn’t feel as queasy against (Michigan State).”

Of course, Hobbs was quick to credit her teammates for their reassuring presence. But they were just as quick to point the spotlight back on her.

“I think all of us at the beginning of the year knew what Jordan was capable of, whether she felt that way or not,” freshman forward Alyssa Crockett said. “And I’m really happy for her just stepping into this new realm of things and finally being able to prove what she is capable of. And she’s done a great job of it.”

In just the first quarter of Michigan’s win over Illinois, Hobbs scored four points and drew an offensive foul. She continued to fill the stat sheet, ending the night with eight points, five rebounds — second most on the team — and two assists.

While Hobbs might have been experiencing tons of pregame jitters, it didn’t show once she got the ball in her hands. She was able to consistently create her own shot, hitting multiple difficult takes that made her look more like a seasoned veteran than an underclassman in her first start.

“I think everyone says it, she’s instant offense,” sophomore guard Ari Wiggins said. “… Jordan’s mindset is to get a bucket. … It’s gonna be really hard to guard Jordan and to play against her (for opposing offenses).”

In the win against Michigan State, Hobbs once again made her presence known on both ends. Her clutch 3-pointer early kept the Wolverines in the game, and she again had the second-most rebounds on the team — turning several into transition buckets for Michigan on the other end.

Averaging 28.5 minutes in her two starts, Hobbs has made a clear impact on both ends of the court — not only through her scoring but also through the details that don’t show up on the box score.

“One thing with Jordan is her energy is just infectious,” freshman forward Chyra Evans said. “As soon as she gets onto the court, she takes a charge. That’s just infectious and it spreads throughout the whole team.”

Hobbs is willing to lay out for hustle plays that benefit her team, whether that’s taking critical charges or diving for loose balls. And in doing so, she’s proven herself.

First, she showed why she was deserving of more minutes off the bench. Then, she demonstrated why she was tabbed to enter the starting lineup by continuing to make those same hustle plays that helped her earn more playing time in the first place.

Hobbs’s versatility makes her a tremendous asset for Michigan. As a 6-foot-3 guard, she can play at the ‘4,’ which allows the Wolverines to run out four-guard sets. Those new looks match a style of play common throughout the Big Ten and allow for more varied defensive schemes. She’s known for her scoring ability, but her skill on the defensive glass has proven to be just as critical.

Thrust into a new starting role, Jordan Hobbs has stepped up. She’s delivered for her team off the dribble, off the glass and in the intangibles.

And in doing so, she’s developing the confidence her teammates have always had in her.