BLOOMINGTON — When sophomore guard Laila Phelia was ruled out with a lower-leg injury for the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team two weeks ago, questions arose about how the Wolverines would fare without their best defender and then-leading scorer. But through its first three games without Phelia, Michigan appeared to have answered those questions with three-straight wins.

Until the Wolverines ran into No. 2 Indiana.

For the first time in 2023, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown didn’t score in double figures. And without Phelia, Michigan’s offense struggled mightily to pick up the slack in a 68-52 loss to the Hoosiers Thursday night.

“I thought (guard Chloe Moore-McNeil) did an outstanding job on Leigha Brown,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said postgame. “Again, she just continues to be such a high-level elite defender for us and really proud of the job that she did.”

Brown’s 21.5 points per game in 2023 were reduced to just nine against the Hoosiers. But without Phelia, that offensive void was especially striking.

“We knew that it was going to be a tough challenge with us tonight, especially being down two guards,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

It wasn’t just Phelia’s scoring that Michigan sorely missed, though. As the Wolverines’ best defender, Phelia’s absence was glaring on both ends of the court.

In their first three games without Phelia, the Wolverines often switched their defensive looks, running out a zone for the first time all season and varying what they presented to opposing offenses throughout the game. But those were unranked matchups, and facing a potent Indiana team — the Big Ten’s best defense and third-best offense — Michigan couldn’t risk many of those looks. A zone would have opened the Wolverines up to the Hoosiers’ devastating 3-point attack, and Michigan likewise couldn’t turn to double-teams in man-to-man coverage because of Indiana’s balanced skill set.

Despite limiting the Hoosiers’ offensive production to 24 fewer points than the last time the teams met, Michigan didn’t look like the same cohesive defensive unit it has shown itself to be for most of the season. Phelia’s tenacity was clearly missed.

When the two teams met back in January, Phelia was tasked with defending guard Grace Berger. While Berger was effective in the Hoosiers’ first win of the series, she had the lowest plus-minus of any Indiana player who saw significant floor time, at just plus-one in the Hoosiers’ nine-point win. Thursday, without Phelia’s unwavering defense against Indiana’s primary ball handler, Berger was plus-16. Not only that, but Berger had four turnovers in the first meeting, and the Wolverines only forced one in the second.

In that January game, Phelia was Michigan’s second-highest scorer, tallying 21 points. Moore-McNeil primarily guarded Brown — who scored 31 points — but switched to Phelia at times as well and had her work cut out for her against either guard she faced.

“Last game was a little bit faster paced,” Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes said. “… We knew we had to lock in on defense, and I thought we did a lot better job of that. (We were) guarding their actions, guarding one on one, getting stops, getting rebounds. So I think it was just the flow of the game, (it) was a little bit different.”

The threat of two knockdown scorers with accurate jump shots has been a tall task for the Wolverines’ opponents all season long. Now with Phelia out, defenders are able to key in on one singular backcourt threat and focus their attention on stopping Brown.

In Michigan’s first three games without Phelia, her absence was notable through changed looks and more frequent substitutions, but the Wolverines were able to work around it and come away with a win every time. Leaning on other players, they found a variety of creative ways to come out on top. They weren’t so fortunate at Assembly Hall.

Had Phelia been healthy, the game likely would have looked different. With another dangerous scoring threat for Indiana to worry about, Michigan probably wouldn’t have put up its lowest point total of the season. Brown probably would have been able to get momentary reprieves from Moore-McNeil’s defense and Phelia might have been able to generate high production of her own.

The Wolverines might have been able to get by in the three games leading up to Indiana, but the Hoosiers put the hole left by Phelia at the forefront. And with no known timeline for her return, Michigan’s struggles to play around the absence of one of its best players are now all the more flagrant.