BATON ROUGE, La. — At first glance, there’s not much to take away from a brutal loss like the one that the No. 6 seed Michigan women’s basketball team suffered on Sunday.

In its 66-42 season-ending thwacking at the hands of No. 3 seed LSU, the Wolverines failed to execute a cohesive gameplan from start to finish, managing just 15 first-half points while allowing Tigers’ forward Angel Reese to put up historic numbers.

But in short spurts, there were moments of brightness amid the darkness.

Sophomore guard Laila Phelia added 20 points. Junior forward Cameron Williams notched eight more on 75% shooting, with a team-high five rebounds. And a cast of bench players saw NCAA Tournament action for the first time — giving the program’s future a taste of what it takes to succeed in March, even in failure.

In Sunday night’s brutal loss, performances from young players alleviated some of the desperation felt by Michigan’s coaches. Because for the Wolverines, those showings should provide some hope for the future.

“Reese’s don’t come around the block every day,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said postgame. “Neither do Naz Hillmon’s. She’s just a real difference-maker. But I’m excited about the players we have returning. … You know, coming to Michigan is not for everyone. We’re super selective. And I just think that the players in our program progress through their time here and improve and buy into that philosophy.”

But the Wolverines’ hope just didn’t matter to a team like the Tigers.

Phelia, touted as one of Michigan’s three top weapons, put up a team high in scoring while the other two of its “three-headed monster,” graduate forward Emily Kiser and fifth year wing Leigha Brown, disappeared. But in the game’s early stages, before LSU pulled away, Phelia struggled to assert herself — shooting 1-for-5 from the field during the game’s gritty, low-scoring first quarter. Fifteen of her eventual 20 points came in the second half, proving to be too little, too late as LSU ran away with the game — leaning on Reese’s dominant interior presence to keep the Wolverines at arm’s length.

“(I need to be) able to calm down when being defended and (blocked) really aggressively,” Phelia told The Daily postgame. “ … I feel like I haven’t faced that this year, so I feel like that taught me a lot about myself.”

And those lessons can be good in the long run. Phelia’s ability to produce at any point while her co-stars faltered is a sign of good things to come: the sophomore guard is the lone player from that trio returning next year, and will begin the season as Michigan’s top two-way threat.

Williams, too, showed promise throughout the game.

Frequently named as the Wolverine’s strongest player, her ability to find footing in the slugfest on the interior while Kiser faltered showed why she started every game for them this season. The task of matching Reese’s production proved too lofty for her, but an efficient scoring night alongside spurts of success on the boards should provide some confidence in her as a core piece moving forward.

“(I want to) enhance my post presence,” Williams told The Daily. “And be more of an aggressor on the boards, offensively and defensively. Giving our team and myself second chance opportunities is going to be huge next year. So that’s something I’m gonna lock in on.”

In moments on Sunday, Williams exhibited those traits. Just not enough to change the final outcome.

The list of returning players who showed promise in the postseason doesn’t end there: Sophomore guards Jordan Hobbs and Greta Kampschroeder are two more Wolverines who will enter next year as potential starters. Seeing game action against a team like LSU can only have aided their development in the college game.

The Tigers showed the world that Michigan wasn’t among the country’s top teams. That doesn’t mean it won’t ever be. But Barnes Arico’s crusade to elevate the Wolverines to the sports’ upper echelon didn’t pan out this season.

For Barnes Arico and her returning pieces, though, the bright spots are not to be discounted. This season didn’t get them there. But for Phelia, Williams and those developing players, sharing the floor with a program like LSU might end up as a key step in that journey — even if it did end so staunchly in favor of the Tigers.

For a team that will lose at least two starters next year — with senior guard Maddie Nolan’s plans for next season still unknown — the progression and signs of stability from younger players are hugely important.

They just couldn’t change the outcome on Sunday.