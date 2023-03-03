MINNEAPOLIS — With 11.8 seconds left and the game on the line, all the usual suspects for the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team were out on the court.

As Penn State set up for one final attempt on offense, down 63-61 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions faced four Wolverines that no one was surprised to see in the waning minutes of a win-or-go-home contest. Fifth-year guard Leigha Brown, senior guard Maddie Nolan, sophomore guard Laila Phelia and graduate forward Emily Kiser have been consistent starters and dependable contributors all season — they have essentially solidified their spots in critical moments down the stretch.

But there was one unexpected player on the court during that game-deciding possession: Elise Stuck.

Despite appearing in every game this season, the junior forward averaged just 8.8 minutes and 1.6 points heading into Thursday’s matchup. Against Penn State, she played a season-high 19 minutes and scored a career-high 11 points, providing a crucial spark off the bench and earning her spot on the floor during the biggest play of the game.

“When you’re going to have someone come off the bench like that and give you such huge minutes, the deeper your team can be, especially in tournament time, is huge,” Kiser said.

In a tight contest from the opening whistle, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico tried a few different substitutions before turning to Stuck with under a minute left in the first half. Stuck made an immediate impact, pulling up for a long jumper that bounced in at the buzzer and gave the Wolverines a 30-29 lead heading into the locker room.

That was just the beginning of Stuck’s standout night.

Considered by Barnes Arico to be one of the team’s toughest players, Stuck is no stranger to making hustle plays — fighting for rebounds, chasing down loose balls and doing everything in her power to win 50/50 possessions. On Thursday, she brought that toughness and grit during every minute on the court, and it made all the difference.

“Each kid on our team has their things that separate them from the next,” Barnes Arico said. “Tonight she went out and was a great Elise Stuck, and we needed every single minute of it.”

Bringing that energy wasn’t all she did, though.

“She’s always known for her hustle plays, but her offense was up there today too,” Kiser said. “To come in and have the confidence to shoot those shots, I was in that position once in my career, and it’s really difficult. So credit to her for having that mindset.”

Barnes Arico echoed Kiser’s sentiment, praising Stuck for not hesitating to take advantage of shot opportunities. Stuck went 5-for-5 from the field for another career-high in shots attempted.

That confidence on offense is a direct result of Stuck’s toughness and penchant for making hustle plays.

“Those kinds of things are what really start my momentum and make me feel confident throughout the game,” Stuck said. “So I think I was able to really build off of those today.”

Stuck’s momentum against the Nittany Lions continued to build throughout the game, so much so that Barnes Arico didn’t take her out at all during the final 17 minutes. With just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Stuck nailed a 3-pointer to give Michigan its largest lead of the game and force a Penn State timeout, a microcosm of her overarching impact.

In a surprisingly tight matchup that went right down to the wire, she was just what the Wolverines needed.