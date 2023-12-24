Ten thousand hours.

That’s how long it takes to become an expert at something — at least, according to the Michigan women’s basketball team’s graduate guard Lauren Hansen.

Hailing from Setauket, New York, Hansen originally excelled in soccer. But when Steve Pikiell — the father of her soccer teammate who also happened to be the then-head coach of the Stony Brook men’s basketball program — noticed Hansen’s drive, he invited her to a camp at the college.

Hansen was immediately hooked.

Courtesy of Pete Hansen

“I’ve always been a competitor, and I just love the game,” Hansen told The Daily. “So those two things together and preparation and then having great people in my corner give me a chip on my shoulder, especially being from New York. I think it’s kind of a culture thing, but it comes from a lot of the time that I put in.”

That competitiveness has been present from the beginning. Hansen quickly rose through the ranks of her local youth basketball organization, playing age groups three years ahead of her. Her AAU team, Exodus NYC, traveled nationwide to play against other top programs, with Hansen as the star. Her teammates and coaches became like family, so much so that Hansen has the team name tattooed above her left knee.

“We had read this book by Malcolm Gladwell,” Pete Hansen, Lauren’s dad, told The Daily. “It mentions in there about the 10,000-hour rule, that you need to practice 10,000 hours to be an expert in anything. Then (Lauren) would put up shots in the driveway for an hour and say, ‘Do you think I got to 1,000 yet?’ ”

Courtesy of Pete Hansen

Lauren continued her success at Ward Melville High School under the coaching of former WNBA player Samantha Prahalis-Holmes, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer — boys or girls. She was ranked as the No. 20 guard in the nation by ESPNW and earned USA Today all-state honors in her senior season after averaging 27.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Lauren led her team to the league title as both a sophomore and a junior, culminating in a McDonald’s All-American nomination.

“I always felt like I had something to prove,” Lauren said. “It was fun to compete and circle people on the rankings list and be like, ‘I’m excited to play this person and this person and this person.”

Courtesy of Pete Hansen

Lauren had put in the work. Enough so that out of high school she drew the attention of several mid-major programs — including Michigan — but ultimately committed to Auburn, where she started 20 games in her freshman year. The team wasn’t the right fit for a variety of reasons, so Lauren looked for a change. Liking the physicality of the SEC, she transferred to Missouri.

It was there that Lauren started receiving national attention.

The setting: Mizzou Arena on Dec. 30, 2021. The visitor: No. 1 undefeated South Carolina riding a 43-game win streak against unranked teams. The home team: The unranked Tigers with just three players available off the bench and zero program wins against a first-ranked team. The score: 69-68 in favor of the Gamecocks. The time: five seconds left in overtime. The ball: lofted in the air by then-junior Lauren’s hands as she put up the game-winning layup.

The ball bounced off the glass, rattled against the front of the rim and tipped back into the net. With 0.1 seconds remaining on the clock, Missouri had toppled a giant — and Lauren had hurled the final rock.

The moment couldn’t have been written any better. Lauren’s dad, Pete, was in Nashville anticipating the Tigers’ upcoming game against Vanderbilt. He recalled walking through the city later that evening stunned as every establishment, from dive bars to bistros, showed replays of his daughter’s buzzer-beater on their TVs. National outlets like The Boston Globe, Yahoo Sports, USA Today and CBS Sports picked up the story as Lauren helped Missouri become just the seventh unranked team in NCAA Division I history to beat the No. 1-ranked school.

Looking to transfer one final time for her graduate year, Lauren drew the eyes of coaches across the country, but Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico wasn’t just any new face. Barnes Arico already had her eyes on Lauren from the AAU circuit to her high school recruitment to her first go-around in the college transfer portal. So when it came time for Lauren to find a school to use her final year of eligibility, Barnes Arico knew she had to have her in the program.

“She has a certain edge and softness to her,” Barnes Arico said Nov. 18. “… I’ve been watching her for a really long time. … She’s a big playmaker. We know that, we try to get the ball in her hands when a play needs to be made.”

Now a grad student for the Wolverines, Lauren continues to embrace her role and make her mark on yet another team. Junior guard Greta Kampschreoder called Lauren “a spark” for the team, a player that her teammates can count on to drive to the basket but also make plays for everyone else.

She’s taken on a new role as point guard this season — a position she hasn’t played since high school — and continues to improve with every game. Lauren recorded a season-best 21 points on Dec. 20th and as her confidence as a leader grows on and off the floor, the points come along with it. Her dribble-penetrate, step-back jumper has developed into a nearly unguardable move, resulting in five first-quarter triples against Florida A&M on Dec. 22.

“I try to give everything I can possibly give to every program I’ve ever been a part of,” Lauren said. “… I want to win everything. (The team wants) to win championships, we want to be a championship program, but also we want to chase our potential more than anything else and every single day we (try) to be the best we can be. Even if we win the game by 20, we’re still going back and being like, ‘We could have done this better, this better or this better.’ ”

Lauren has long surpassed her lofty practice goal, now closer to 20,000 hours than she is to 10,000. She has made more buzzer-beater shots for the Wolverines, though none have had the dramatic flair of her layup against South Carolina — yet.

But these are all just moments, pieces of her story. Lauren Hansen is more than that.

More than the kid who spent countless Friday nights putting up shots in a church gymnasium. More than just a last-second, game-winning shot against the best team in the country. More than just her high school’s all-time leading scorer.

Lauren is more than 10,000 moments put together — and she’s not done yet.