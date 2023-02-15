Despite being just a freshman, Chyra Evans is already a pro.

Hailing from Newcastle, Australia, the 6-foot-2 forward brings a new perspective and skill set to the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team. Having played on professional and national teams, Evans has seen a side of the game many of her teammates haven’t.

“For her to be a freshman and have her IQ and her composure and her patience is incredible,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Feb. 12. “… When you have a freshman that sees the game and doesn’t get sped up, like Chyra does, I think she’s got a chance to be really special.”

Barnes Arico’s praise of Evans isn’t a knock on any of the other players she constantly praises for their IQ, poise and leadership. It’s simply a recognition of Evans’s talent and expertise.

Having spent multiple years on the international circuit as well as recent years on professional and semiprofessional teams, Evans was able to learn from playing against women significantly older than her. Before coming to the United States for college, she played for the WNBL’s Sydney Flames where she averaged eight-and-a-half minutes in 11 games as well as semiprofessionally on the Newcastle Falcons, where she averaged over 20 points per game. That time spent learning from more experienced, older teammates has helped mold her into a skilled decision-maker with a level of calmness and knowledge uncommon in most freshmen. And her on-court skill set demonstrates that.

When asked about the press break, something the Wolverines have struggled with at times this season, Evans had a simple answer, a fundamental taught to most young basketball players early: ball fakes.

“With dealing with pressure as well, I think a major thing is pass fakes,” Evans said Feb. 7. “… I just feel like it’s something that’s not used a lot, especially coming over here (to the States). … And I feel like especially in a zone or a full-court trap, pass fakes are so crucial because it just shifts (the defense) and then you can move (the ball) quickly and it just opens up so many more gaps and opportunities.”

Evans’s ability to boil down complex struggles to a simple task is something she’s clearly picked up from her professional experience. Her teammates have recognized it too. In the middle of Evans’s answer, her teammates interjected, “says the international” with a laugh.

But while that focus on fundamentals is something that she’s been able to develop and hone while playing internationally, it’s also something Evans’s unique background helps her recognize. Instead of playing high school basketball and AAU like her current teammates, Evans was playing on her international team or against players significantly older than her. Evans has developed her judgment over time, and her teammates have taken note.

“People here don’t really focus on the little things like pass fakes,” freshman forward Alyssa Crockett said. “… You can see, Chyra is not like a master of pass fakes, but she hones in on one of those things, to get the defense to shift or do one thing or the other. And I think it brought something to the team that it was just something different that allowed us to grow and just find different ways to be able to break down defenses.”

Evans’s basketball knowledge isn’t limited to just crafty offense, though. A talented shot-blocker, her instinct is well on display on both ends of the court. She recorded four blocks against North Carolina, in just her sixth game for the Wolverines after dealing with an injury to start the season. Well-placed entry passes to the post, complex interior footwork and well-timed steals all highlight what her experience has taught her.

Those abilities consistently earn her the praise of her teammates.

“If I can describe Chyra in one word, I think it’d be smooth,” sophomore guard Ari Wiggins said. “… She’s like a silent killer. The way she carries herself on the court, how she plays, I think it’s kind of cool. She slides into places and does her thing. … She brings that calmness to the post too. You get her the ball and you’d think she’s the point guard because she’s kind of just chilling out there on the three-point line and all of a sudden she’s down in the post getting a bucket.”

Despite a late arrival to campus this summer, Evans quickly earned the trust and admiration of her coaches and teammates. She was also able to utilize her basketball knowledge to quickly fit into Michigan’s schemes upon her return from the injury that sidelined her to start the season.

A versatile player, Evans opens up increased opportunities for the Wolverines. With stalwart interior defense and a quick reaction time, she can help anchor her team on the inside. That well-rounded skillset was on full display Sunday against Nebraska.

In the space of just five minutes, Evans tied the game with a layup, had a steal that turned into a 3-pointer for her team on the other end, scored another bucket inside and followed that up with another steal that Michigan turned into a score on the other end.

That sequence is emblematic of what Evans has brought to the Wolverines this season. Whether she’s utilizing fancy footwork inside or hustling across the lane for a steal, her experience and background put her in the right place at the right time. But perhaps even more importantly, it helps her make the smart play at the smart time.

Watching Chyra Evans play, you see a poised and intelligent player. What isn’t as easy to see is the experience and background that has gotten the freshman’s game to where it is today.

“For a young kid to have that,” Barnes Arico said. “Is pretty exceptional.”

Evans took a pretty unique path to Ann Arbor. But it’s fitting. After all, she’s a pretty unique player.