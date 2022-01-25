Senior forward Naz Hillmon came down with the defensive rebound. Throwing it ahead to senior guard Amy Dilk, she quickly attacked the rim from the right side, falling away as her shot went up. It didn’t find the mark, but senior forward Emily Kiser snagged the board and put it back up, extending the Wolverines’ lead to 13 and virtually slamming the door on the Boilermakers midway through the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, No. 7 Michigan (17-2 overall, 8-1 Big Ten) put away an unranked Purdue (12-7, 3-5) squad that wouldn’t quit, 79-66.

“I knew today was going to be a tough one,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “They’re an undersized team that gives us matchup problems. But, we were really able to expose them and take advantage of the mismatches that we had inside.”

Hillmon dominated the first quarter. The Wolverines were looking in her direction inside, and succeeding in delivering the ball. As soon as Hillmon gained possession in the paint, there was nothing the Boilermakers could do to stop her. Hillmon punished Purdue’s defense, scoring 15 points — on 7-for-7 shooting — in the first quarter en route to a 32 point performance.

Purdue kept the game close throughout the first quarter, though, in part to their disruption of Michigan’s offense. Playing an aggressive style, the Boilermakers held the Wolverines to just 1-for-10 shooting from the field, excluding Hillmon.

Hillmon didn’t see many open looks in the second quarter with double teams being thrown her way early in the second, but it hardly affected Michigan’s offensive production. Brown picked up right where Hillmon left off — pouring in nine points in the second quarter after being held scoreless in the first.

“I think the other team made some adjustments, pre-doubling or putting a barrier defender on me,” Hillmon said. “But at the end of the day, my teammates were open so they were able to take some of the shots that I had early in the game when I was being single-covered.

Brown’s shots came mostly at the rim. Hillmon found Brown cutting to the basket on Michigan’s first possession of the second quarter. Off the catch, Brown went up — seemingly floating in midair — and finishing through contact to get on the scoreboard.

Brown’s offensive production remained consistent over the course of the quarter, but every time it appeared one of her baskets could fuel a run for the Wolverines to finally pull away, the Boilermakers managed to hit timely shots. Purdue guard Brooke Moore hit a three, as soon as Michigan had gone up 10, to keep the game close. Up 38-34 heading into the half, the Wolverines had their work cut out for them in the second half.

After Hillmon opened the scoring in the second half, the Boilermakers proceeded to score seven unanswered points, trimming Michigan’s lead to a meager two points early in the third quarter.

Junior guard Maddie Nolan rose to the occasion, protecting Michigan’s lead by sinking a pair of 3-pointers in rapid succession — the Wolverines’ first triples of the night — to regain the relative safety of an eight-point cushion.

“Maddie Nolan has the green light whenever she wants it,” Barnes Arico said. “She missed a couple in the first half, and thankfully she was confident enough to take them in the third quarter because she made two big ones.”

The contest was far from over, though.

After trading buckets for the majority of the third quarter, it began to look like Michigan could finally snuff out Purdue’s flame. Towards the end of the quarter, freshman guard Laila Phelia missed a three from the corner. Hillmon rose over the crowd of Boilermakers in the paint, snatching the offensive rebound and swiftly going up to extend the Wolverines’ lead to 12.

Michigan eventually managed to pull away in the fourth quarter. Not even a minute after Kiser’s putback, freshman guard Laila Phelia snatched a steal. Hitting a three in the resulting possession, Phelia extended the Wolverine lead to 16 midway through the final quarter, sending Purdue home empty-handed.