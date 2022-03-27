Senior forward Naz Hillmon entered the Wolverines’ showdown against South Dakota riding a pair of impressive NCAA Tournament performances against American and Villanova. If Michigan was going to advance to its first Elite Eight in program history, another big performance from Hillmon seemed like a necessity.

Once again, Hillmon came through. She posted her third double-double in as many NCAA Tournament games, and her gravity in the post wreaked havoc on the Coyotes’ defense.

“Naz is an all-American for a reason,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “I always feel like she’s going to get it going. There’s hardly any times throughout the course of her years where she hasn’t gotten it going… So, I knew it would only be a matter of time. But, she was awesome and we went to her at key points down the stretch.”

Hillmon didn’t start the game in a groove on the offensive end. She finished the first quarter scoreless, missing all three of her field-goal attempts coupled with three turnovers. When Hillmon caught the ball in the post, a double-team or triple-team closed in. Instead of passing out of the swarm, Hillmon forced up shots.

Entering the second frame, Hillmon’s switch flipped. Her first basket came off a no-look pass from senior wing Leigha Brown. Brown found the wide-open Hillmon at the rim in transition. After Hillmon’s first bucket found the mark, she started heating up. She poured in six points without missing from the field and added three rebounds in the second quarter.

On top of her increase in scoring efficiency, Hillmon began making smarter plays. Instead of forcing up shots amongst a double team, she worked the ball back to the perimeter. Freshman guard Laila Phelia benefitted from Hillmon’s interior presence the most, finding herself open on the perimeter or exploiting gaping lanes into the paint.

“When I’m not thinking about it too much, I think I can maneuver throughout the game and have a level-head about me,” Hillmon said. “I really try to do the intangible things to get myself going. Not just focusing on trying to score buckets every time.”

Hillmon came out of halftime and expanded upon her offensive impact from the second quarter. After failing to get to the free-throw line in the first half, Hillmon got to the charity stripe five times in the third — connecting on all of her attempts. She finished the third with nine points and added three more rebounds. The once-hounding Coyote defense appeared to be relenting.

But as the fourth quarter got underway, South Dakota stifled Hillmon’s scoring yet again. She finished the quarter making just one basket, but left her mark on the offense in a different way.

“Even days where (Naz) doesn’t have great scoring, she’s a tremendous passer and a tremendous defender,” Barnes Arico said.

Hillmon’s selflessness provided the boost the Wolverines needed to secure the win. With two minutes left in the game, she turned to survey the floor from the high post. As a second defender approached to double, Hillmon found senior forward Emily Kiser wide-open at the rim. Kiser finished the layup and gave Michigan a five-point lead late in the game.

While Hillmon once again put up a big performance on the stat sheet, she continued to affect the game in other ways. Her 17 points and 10 rebounds added to an already impressive tournament résumé in which she combined for 51 points and 22 rebounds through the first two rounds. But at the end of the day, it’s her court-awareness and the gravity her presence draws that has propelled the Wolverines to their first Elite Eight in program history.