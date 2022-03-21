The Wolverines’ second-ever Sweet Sixteen is in sight. Following the Michigan women’s basketball team’s dismantling of No. 14 seed American, the third seeded Wolverines are set to face off against No. 11 seed Villanova in Ann Arbor Monday night.

The Wildcats punched their ticket to the Round of 32 after upsetting No. 6 seed BYU in the Round of 64 Saturday afternoon.

In a game riddled with talent, Michigan senior forward Naz Hillmon and Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist should lead the pack. Hillmon — a unanimous selection to the all-Big Ten first team — entered the NCAA Tournament averaging 21.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Siegrist — the Big East Player of the Year — entered the Tournament averaging 25.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

With each team possessing a star forward, the focus turns to merely slowing Hillmon and Siegrist down — because stopping them isn’t an option.

“(Siegrist)’s an incredible scorer and really her length and her size is special,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “The way she’s able to get her shot off and elevate over you is really special.”

The remaining forwards in rotation for Villanova are graduate student Brianna Herlihy and sophomore Lior Garzon. Siegrist, Herlihy and Garzon all shoot over 30% from 3-point range. When the trio’s efficiency is combined with a five-out motion offense, the Eagles create a dangerous matchup for the Wolverines.

Hillmon and senior forward Emily Kiser thrive when defending the paint. The duo has combined for 45 blocks so far this season. With Villanova pulling their forwards away from the basket, Hillmon and Kiser will have to follow. If both are busy chasing shooters around the perimeter, Michigan’s help defense at the rim will be missing. So if the Eagles can find lanes to drive, they could capitalize around the basket on the offensive end.

“Obviously Naz is a great one-on-one defender, but I think we can’t rely on her the whole 40 minutes to be able to stop (Siegrist),” senior wing Leigha Brown said. “… Just as much as they fly around and help each other out, we’re going to have to do the same. So being able to do that and make her make tough shots and then be able to rebound out of it will be huge.”

If the Wolverines are able to fly around the perimeter, they stand a good chance of limiting Siegrist and Villanova’s motion offense.

While Michigan is presented with the problem of containing Siegrist, the Eagles are tasked with an equally difficult challenge — guarding Hillmon.

Feeding the ball to Hillmon in the post is a staple of the Wolverines’ offense. The trio that makes up the bulk of Villanova’s frontcourt play doesn’t boast a player standing over 6-foot-1. Between Hillmon and Kiser, Michigan has two.

Hillmon is capable of exploiting almost any defender in a one-on-one situation in the low post. If the Eagles decide to send double-teams at Hillmon, that would leave Kiser one-on-one in the post with a size advantage or it leaves one of Michigan’s guards open on the perimeter. Either way, Hillmon’s gravity on the offensive end poses problems for Villanova’s defense.

“It’s not going to be a matter of stopping her, it’s just a matter of containing, contesting some shots, and then getting some stops on other players,” Villanova coach Denise Dillon said.

When Michigan and Villanova face off Monday night, Hillmon and Siegrist are sure to leave their mark on the game. Whichever team can slow down the other’s star will bolster its chances of winning and take one step closer to advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.