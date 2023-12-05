Entering her second season with the Michigan women’s basketball team, junior guard Greta Kampschroeder was still searching for her niche within the roster. After her freshman season at Oregon State in which she mostly played off the ball, Kampschroeder — a former McDonald’s All-American in high school — transferred to the Wolverines but didn’t carve out a clearly defined role last season.

Early during her time with Michigan, Kampschroeder was forced into a ball handling and facilitating role as the Wolverines looked for better point guard play, but the transition from wing to guard was difficult and she struggled to progress during her second collegiate season. But this year, with more defined point guards brought into the roster, Kampschroeder has returned to a wing spot and is looking to do whatever she can to help win games. So far, that has turned out to be three-point shooting.

“I’ll be doing whatever the team needs me to do,” Kampschroeder said at Michigan media day Oct. 23. “Playing whatever position coach needs me, just being a spark off the bench.”

Coming off the bench and shooting an impressive 55% on twenty 3-point shots to start the season, Kampschroeder has proven this year that she can be that spark. She’ already tallied more than half as many threes in eight games as she had in 30 games last season.

The improvement in her shot has been key to Kampschroeder finding her role on the court, but it also brings a much needed addition to the team from the outside. Three-point shooting has been a key focus for the Wolverines since last season, and Kampschroeder is a clear beneficiary of that focus.

After starting the game on the bench to start the second half of Saturday’s game against Harvard, Kampschroeder found herself mixed into the starting unit and quickly showed why Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico made the move to start her coming out of the locker room. With the Wolverines down two to start the third quarter, Kampschroeder knocked down consecutive three-pointers that immediately put Michigan out in front — and it never looked back.

“Those (shots) were huge,” graduate guard Lauren Hansen said Saturday. “It was a momentum shift. It was exactly what we talked about in the locker room. We wanted to come out and hit first, and (Kampschroeder) had two huge plays.”

The trust from Barnes Arico to put her in at such a pivotal moment, and Kampschroeder’s ability to come up with the big shots show exactly where she is finding her niche. To remain a valuable piece for the Wolverines, Kampschroeder is going to have to be a three-point threat, and thus far she has been just that.

While it’s early in the season, Kampschroeder’s increased 3-point volume and nearly doubled percentage from last year shows she’s primed to continue solidifying her new role from beyond the arc. .

“She’s just a great shooter,” Hansen said. “And we know that we can rely on her for that.”

Kampschroeder might have taken some time to find her niche at Michigan, but now that she has arrived as a steady threat from deep, it looks like her role is set for the Wolverines. It is going to take more than 11 makes through eight games, but with the timeliness and importance of Kampschroeder’s makes so far — like the momentum-shifting shots against Harvard — she has proved capable of her new role no matter the circumstances.