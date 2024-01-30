Jordan Hobbs was ready to walk away.

In seventh grade, she was living her best life. Playing on a travel basketball team, Hobbs was having a blast with her friends while chasing her dream of playing the sport she loved in college.

But later that year, when her coach thought he could snag other top players in the Cincinnati area, he cut Hobbs from the team.

At the time, it almost made her leave the sport forever.

“I feel like there’s been multiple times in my basketball career where I’ve been the underdog,” Hobbs told The Michigan Daily. “I was cut in seventh grade, hated basketball at that point. I just didn’t enjoy being on that team and kind of had to regain my love for it after that … But it’s built me into who I am today, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s also made me love basketball more.”

Courtesy of Veronica Hobbs.

When that cut happened, Hobbs’ parents had her take a step back from the gauntlet of AAU basketball, which promotes year-round result-driven specialization in one sport. They focused on letting Hobbs remember her love for the game, enjoying time with her teammates and getting time on the court. So she spent a year just playing for fun in a more relaxed environment, getting significant minutes, rekindling what made her enjoy the sport in the first place.

“The following year, she got on to more of a competitive team,” Roni, Hobbs’ mom, told The Daily. “But she was ready for it. She just kind of fell back in love with the sport. I feel like she wasn’t in a starting role at all, but she developed this drive to work harder and I do think the setback of being cut just makes you hungrier.”

As Jordan focused on recapturing her love of the game, Roni reached out to Dante Harlan, coach of the AAU Cincinnati Angels, to give Jordan private training lessons. While Harlan helped Jordan improve her basketball skills, the true value came as he helped improve her mental game.

“Her and I spent more time in the gym together (and) it was about me trying to inspire her to keep chasing, and not to give up,” Harlan told The Daily. “And Jordan didn’t have a lot of confidence to begin with in terms of her skill set. But she was always a hard worker. … She wanted to be good. But she also needed somebody to remind her that she was already good. And that was a constant part of her and I being in the gym.”

Harlan’s faith in Jordan helped boost her confidence, and in combination with their training sessions, helped elevate her performance to a new level. He reconnected her with the parts of the game she loved the most, inspiring her to continue working hard toward her dreams — particularly from a mental standpoint.

***

Beginning her freshman year of high school, Jordan made Springboro High School’s varsity team and started playing for Harlan on the Angels, one of the top AAU programs in the Cincinnati area. But she didn’t earn a starting role on either team.

While it was a frustrating situation, talking with lifelong teammate Peyton Nation provided clarity for Jordan: her freshman year at Springboro could be a chance to learn from the upperclassmen, even though she was stuck primarily playing with the junior varsity squad. This time around, she had confidence in her skill, and knew that eventually by earning her coaches’ trust, she could capture more minutes and ultimately the starting spot.

So Jordan went to work.

She upped her time in the gym, arriving an hour and a half before school started to get shots up. In the summer, she used her free time to work out three times a day. That effort paid off, earning her the starting point guard role on her varsity team in her sophomore year and more minutes on the Angels.

Courtesy of Peyton Nation.

But in her junior season, vying for college scholarships and placing an internal pressure to perform upon herself, that love for basketball started to fade again. Once more finding herself in an ultra-competitive environment, her desire to play began to diminish, even though she wasn’t cut from a team.

Jordan was ready to walk away again.

“There was a point in time in high school … even though she had been committed to play at Rice, she came to us and was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to play in college, I don’t know if I ever want to play again,’ ” Roni said. “She just had hit a wall and had just been putting so much pressure on herself. And so, through some therapy, through some close friends through our church, she worked through that time.”

Because that pressure was deteriorating Jordan’s confidence, her performance declined, creating a vicious cycle culminating in a fading passion for basketball. And without a love for the game, no amount of hours in the gym would have led to success.

So, Roni found someone to help remind Jordan what she loved about the sport in the first place.

That same junior season, Jordan started working on her mental game with Zach Johnson, a former NFL punter, member of her family’s church and coach at Players Box. By understanding her personality type, learning style, ability level and the impact of positive thinking, Johnson helped Jordan with her mental approach to basketball.

“You really go deep into what kind of person you are, who you want to be, how you define yourself,” Nation told The Daily. “… Doing that Players Box thing and helping her figure out what her identity is, and know that she’s worth more than how she performs on the court, that was a huge confidence booster.”

Calling him the “gentlest trainer” she ever worked with, Johnson’s calm presence helped Jordan set down some of the weight she put onto her own shoulders. Together, they found her love for the sport again.

Courtesy of Veronica Hobbs.

Even in her hardest moments, when she had to work through significant mental barriers, Jordan found a way to excel.

“The one thing with Jordan that never changed was her effort, even when she was struggling after getting cut from that team,” Harlan said. “It’s that story you always hear, like Michael Jordan, they always talk about when he got cut when he was off the JV team. And I’m like, ‘OK, whatever.’ But that’s Jordan (Hobbs). I think that really lit a fire under her. She stopped feeling sorry for herself. …That junior year was a breakout year.”

Harlan and Johnson shared a belief that Jordan could be successful beyond the high school level, stating that they saw their potential to play in the Big Ten.

And while Jordan didn’t think she belonged at that level until Michigan came calling, but that phone call changed her mind. Because her talent had convinced the school she was ready, even if she didn’t believe it herself. And so Jordan committed to play for the Wolverines.

***

Just like her freshman year of high school, though, Jordan spent most of her first season at Michigan on the bench. That could have created an environment where internal pressure caused her confidence to drop and potentially sent her name into the transfer portal.

She could have been ready to walk away again, but her prior experiences made it so that wasn’t the case.

“I remember telling her, ‘The only thing that matters this year is that you don’t lose your confidence,’ ” Johnson said. “… I do think that there was some doubt at times. In those valleys, you start to question yourself and second guess. … I think (her confidence is) what allowed her to push through those down times and those games, that maybe she didn’t get the minutes that she was hoping for or the success that she had worked for.”

During and after her first season, Jordan went back to work. In the summers, she trained with Johnson, working for hours in the morning and afternoon to elevate her game while maintaining her mental toughness. She listened to and learned from former Michigan players Danielle Rauch and Emily Kiser, who had both sat for years before getting their time to shine.

And while it was far from easy, Jordan stuck it out. She finally got her chance midway through her sophomore season, stepping up into a starting role when called upon. Now, as a junior, she has cemented her starting spot.

While her coaches always saw her playing at a Power Five level, Jordan didn’t initially know what her love of basketball could turn into. It took years of hard work battling through her mental blocks to believe she could turn her dreams into reality.

“Confidence is a huge thing for me,” Jordan said. “And I used to just get it from other people, and if people spoke encouragement onto me, then I would be confident. But I think that’s an area that I’ve grown. Coming into my junior year, I have to have confidence in myself, no matter what other people are saying. Because there’s always going to be opinions from people, whether good or bad.”

***

From being cut to riding the bench, Jordan faced setbacks in her basketball career that derailed her confidence and mental game. But she fought through them, using the setbacks as fuel for her fire.

Through her work on and off the court, her love of the game blossomed, and with it, so did her confidence and play. Jordan is proving that the mental game is just as critical to success as the tangible skills.

Now, as a junior, she is playing at a level she once only dreamed was possible. But after learning to believe in herself, she knows she belongs at it.