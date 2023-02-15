Tony Marlin was convinced.

When Kate Clarke and Alyssa Crockett joined the Indiana Elite AAU coach’s team during their senior year of high school, the pair decided to mess with their new teammates and coaches. Having known each other for years, Kate and Alyssa introduced themselves as cousins — despite being just friends, not relatives.

And Marlin fell for it.

“They convinced me that they were cousins,” Marlin told The Daily. “And so it was probably three weeks before I realized they weren’t cousins.”

The truth didn’t come from Kate and Alyssa, though. Marlin only unraveled the joke by stopping Alyssa’s dad, Bill Crockett, at a game and asking him what the real story was.

Both tall and brunette, Kate and Alyssa have loose physical similarities that helped make their shenanigans believable. They were often mixed up while playing on the same team, especially from afar and with their backs turned. In fact, they still get confused for one another on occasion — even as freshmen at Michigan.

But physical appearance wasn’t the only reason why Kate and Alyssa’s story was so convincing.

“I couldn’t figure out how the two of them had such a dynamic relationship when they both were new to the team,” Marlin said. “… I thought the relationship was like that because they were cousins.”

And that relationship makes it easy to be fooled.

***

From day one, Kate and Alyssa just clicked.

Growing up in neighboring Indiana towns, the pair met in elementary school while playing together on their first AAU team. They immediately became friends, both on and off the basketball court. Kate invited Alyssa to her birthday party a few years after they first met, a memory that made them both smile.

Kate and Alyssa at Kate’s birthday party in elementary school. Courtesy of Jane Clarke.

“I had like two birthday parties my whole life, but you were invited to one of them,” Kate told Alyssa, laughing as the pair spoke with The Daily.

Besides the birthday party, though, they didn’t see each other regularly after that inaugural season. Almost all of their encounters in the following years were exclusively through basketball. Playing for separate AAU teams — and rival high schools — until their final club season, Kate and Alyssa usually found themselves on opposing ends of the court.

But their friendship before and after the whistles never wavered.

“As soon as it was time to tip, it was business,” Bill told The Daily. “And then when the game was over, it was friendship. … They (went) back to being Alyssa and Kate.”

Even as young players, the pair quickly figured out how to be friends off the court and competitors on it. That balance wasn’t established without some worry from their parents on the sidelines, though.

“Immediately those two hit it off, to the point where when the game was starting, they were always laughing about something,” Kate’s mom, Jane Clarke, told The Daily with a chuckle. “We were just sitting in the stands going ‘Oh no, are they going to behave and actually play?’ But they did. They always snapped into business mode.”

As they grew up and began playing for rival high schools — Kate at Carmel and Alyssa at Westfield — they still maintained that same friends-to-competitors balance. Before tipoff their freshman year, the pair locked eyes while standing at the back of their respective team lines. Despite the looming rivalry matchup, they smiled and laughed at each other — just like they did as kids.

During their sophomore year, their teams faced off on Kate’s home court. Carmel was expected to win, but Westfield pulled off an upset victory. Evidently an emotional defeat, one might expect that any player on the losing end would avoid talking to those on the winning team.

But Kate had no problem shutting off business mode, approaching Alyssa after the game and picking up their friendship right where they left off.

Courtesy of Jane Clarke

And as they transitioned back to teammates on their final AAU team and into college, the duo’s history as rivals only made their connection stronger.

“I think it was just special to have someone to play against,” Alyssa told The Daily. “But also when you’re on the same team, it’s even more special because you get to cherish those moments even more.”

***

Although Kate and Alyssa always had a special connection, they were never a package deal when it came to the college recruiting process.

The guard and forward, respectively, chose to embark on individual recruitment journeys. They both had their sights set on college basketball from an early age, exploring numerous options and considering what would be best for themselves and their families.

While their paths weren’t necessarily intertwined, similar interests put Michigan at the top of both of their lists. They each wanted to stay relatively close to home and play in the Big Ten, among other considerations. After separate unofficial visits, the pair committed a few months apart before going on an official visit together in September 2021.

Although they each made their decision individually, it was an added bonus that they’d have each other in Ann Arbor — especially for Alyssa, who committed four months after Kate.

“She definitely paved the way for me coming here and definitely gave me more of a home feel, coming in with someone I’ve known for a long time,” Alyssa said. “So I guess that was another big reason for why I decided to come to Michigan.”

Many college freshmen struggle to immediately find that “home feel.” Student-athletes or not, the transition from high school to college can be tough. However, for many athletes in particular — especially at an athletic and academic powerhouse like Michigan — balancing school, sports, social lives and other interests can be a remarkably difficult adjustment.

For Kate and Alyssa, though, having each other has made that transition as easy as it can be.

Not only did the duo rekindle their relationship as teammates in college, but they also launched a new chapter of their friendship as roommates. Despite hearing “horror stories,” as Bill put it, about the common consequences of moving in with a childhood friend, Kate and Alyssa knew that living together wouldn’t undermine their friendship.

“I had been hearing like ‘Oh, you know, it’s gonna tear you guys apart because you’re friends and you came in here before,’” Kate said. “But neither of us are like that, our personalities just click.”

If anything, becoming roommates only allowed the pair to grow closer and further lean on one another.

“To have a friend that’s your roommate, that plays the same sport, that’s going through the same journey that you are, it did make it a little bit less nervous or less anxious around how to get through some of those tough times,” Bill said.

With similar personalities and almost identical senses of humor, the duo seems to perfectly match each other’s energy. Spend just five minutes with Kate and Alyssa — or watch a few of their joint TikTok videos — and their dynamic becomes abundantly clear.

They are constantly cracking jokes and laughing at each other, not taking themselves too seriously. Kate makes a sarcastic comment and Alyssa laughs, usually firing back a playful rebuttal before they both break into uncontrollable laughter.

“They bring a fun light to the team,” senior guard Maddie Nolan said Jan. 21. “Even when they’re not playing, they always have a smile on their face.”

Both Kate and Alyssa have seen playing time this season, earning meaningful minutes off the bench — especially in recent games. Against Michigan State Feb. 5, the pair found themselves on the floor together for the first time since early non-conference matchups.

“Playing along with Kate was definitely awesome,” Alyssa said Feb. 7. “Being out there with her, just being able to grow and see her also shine, (having) her number also called at the same time as mine is — it was just super special to know that I’m playing on the same court as her.”

In the Wolverines’ most recent win over Nebraska, Alyssa put up a season-high seven points on 3-for-3 shooting. In a back-and-forth third quarter, she came up clutch — draining a 3-pointer to reclaim the lead that Michigan never again gave up. Forcing a Nebraska timeout, Alyssa headed to the sideline with the rest of her team in celebration.

And Kate was the first one off the bench to hype her up.

***

Even to this day, Kate and Alyssa are still convincing people they’re related — Marlin certainly wasn’t the only one.

Freshman forward Chyra Evans thought they were twins. Sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs’s mom believed they were cousins for a month. Back in high school, almost every new teammate and coach during the pair’s final AAU season fell for their antics, thinking that they were related in one way or another.

Because despite the lack of shared DNA, they act like family.

Courtesy of Jane Clarke

“Neither one of them literally cares what the other one thinks,” Jane said, laughing. “They just say it how it is. It’s nice to go in (to college) with that level of comfortability because it’s almost like they do kind of interact like sisters.”

The duo may have envisioned each of their basketball journeys taking them to the college ranks from their earliest days sharing the court in elementary school. But throughout their childhoods, those journeys took them on winding, separate paths — from teammates to rivals and back again.

Now, in Ann Arbor, their paths have intertwined once more.

And as Kate and Alyssa progress through their individual college careers, they’ll have each other — as “cousins,” teammates and friends — every step of the way.