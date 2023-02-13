Down by two points with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team needed a spark.

With Nebraska in possession and poised to regain the lead, freshman forward Chyra Evans slid into the paint to help senior guard Maddie Nolan defend a backdoor cut. When Cornhuskers center Alexis Markowski skipped a pass from the top of the key to the block, Evans reached over and snatched the ball, intercepting the pass and outletting it to fifth-year wing Leigha Brown.

Brown pushed the ball and swung it to freshman forward Alyssa Crockett for the corner 3-pointer, capping off a 9-2 run by the Wolverines and forcing a Nebraska timeout.

And plays like that were the norm on Sunday en route to an 80-75 win. The freshman duo of Crockett and Evans stepped up at key times to help a shorthanded Michigan team to another conference victory and series sweep.

“It’s just like what we’ve been talking about this whole week, that next man up mindset,” Crockett said. “You can’t simulate what (sophomore guards) Greta (Kampschroeder) or Laila (Phelia) does, but we need to just pour into what we can do and find a way to help the team win in some aspect or one way or the other.

“And I think today, Chyra and I just really had the confidence in ourselves and from our teammates and from the coaching staff these past few weeks in order to just go out there and do what we do.”

With Phelia and Kampschroeder out with injuries, the Wolverines needed bench players to step up again in order to win. Sunday, those players were Crockett and Evans, both of whom provided timely scoring and defensive intensity.

Just one minute into the fourth quarter, Evans ran over to help Kiser trap Markowski, who kicked the ball to guard Isabelle Bourne. But when Bourne swung the ball, Evans ran cross-court to intercept the pass.

Evans pushed the ball and passed it to Brown near the elbow. Crockett cut backdoor, where Brown fed her for an easy layup to extend the lead to six — one that the Wolverines never relinquished.

Crockett and Evans have both earned quality minutes this season, especially last weekend against Michigan State. It can be difficult to prepare without knowing what game situation they will enter off the bench, but against both the Spartans and the Huskers, the freshman forwards were ready.

“We’re down two key players,” Evans said. “So I think both Alyssa and I have been given an opportunity and just being able to take that opportunity with two hands and sort of run with it and make the most of it while we can.”

Against Nebraska, both Crockett and Evans entered the game with intensity and energy, boosting the Wolverines.

Each forward finished with just one assist, but those passes came at crucial moments. Crockett’s dish to Nolan in the corner counteracted a Huskers three, while Evans’s pass to graduate forward Emily Kiser for a layup closed out the third quarter with momentum and a four-point lead.

The pair had multiple career-highs in the game, whether that was Crockett’s seven points off 3-for-3 shooting or Evans’s two steals that matched her season total.

Crockett and Evans combined for 13 points, almost equalling the 17-point output from starting forwards Kiser and junior Cameron Williams. Their contribution was even more meaningful in the absence of Phelia and Kampschroeder, who average a combined 20.8 points per game.

“Crockett didn’t miss, that’s always nice,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “… She really gave us great energy and at a point where we really weren’t scoring the basketball, she did a tremendous job of making some shots. … And I thought Chyra as well. She’s a bucket, as we said in the locker room, and she gave us super positive minutes as well.”

The pair’s scoring proved to be part of the difference between escaping with a five-point win and suffering an upset conference loss. Because when the Wolverines needed momentum most, Crockett and Evans stepped up.