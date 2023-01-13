With conference play officially underway, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team has experienced its fair share of ups and downs.

The Wolverines have split their last four games, alternating wins and losses in a tough Big Ten conference. When examining the reasons behind each victory or defeat, one common thread stands out:

The free throw battle.

In the four-game stretch between its Dec. 31 loss to No. 3 Ohio State and its Jan. 10 win over Purdue, Michigan’s performance from the free throw line — and its ability (or lack thereof) to keep opponents off the line — has played a significant role in dictating the outcome of each contest.

Against the Buckeyes, the Wolverines shot 17-for-28 from the charity stripe — a meager 60.7%. Those numbers represent the team’s season-high free throw attempts, but also its season-low free throw percentage. Ohio State, on the other hand, knocked down 19-of-25 free throw chances — the highest number of attempts allowed by the Wolverines all season.

“We talked a lot about how in the Ohio State game we put them at the free throw line and that’s how they ultimately scored a lot of their points, especially going into halftime,” senior guard Maddie Nolan said Jan. 3.

It was just their second loss of the season, and the Wolverines had an opportunity to bounce back against Penn State. Not only to win a game, but to use the mistakes they made against the Buckeyes as material to learn from.

“I really challenged the team before the game to defend without fouling and if (the opposing team) makes a bucket, they make a bucket,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “But we’re not going to let them win this game on the free throw line.”

That’s exactly what the Wolverines did. They allowed just five free throw attempts throughout the entire matchup against the Nittany Lions. Michigan was disciplined on defense, driven by the mindset of controlling and protecting the free throw line.

The team’s efforts didn’t stop there, though. The Wolverines dominated the free throw battle on their end of the court as well, shooting 19-for-24 from the charity stripe — a culmination of their aggressive approach on offense.

“The last couple of practices we’ve been really focusing on (attacking) in transition offense,” Nolan said. “And even if we have to pull it out, we have so many people that are capable of driving.”

That attack-first mentality not only led to an abundance of free throws, but it also facilitated some easy points. In the following loss to then-No. 16 Iowa, however, Michigan found itself losing the free throw battle once again — partly because it was unable to thoroughly execute what Nolan explained.

The Wolverines shot just seven attempts from the line — a season-low — due to a combination of subpar aggression in the paint when facing the zone and a disciplined Hawkeyes defense. Iowa, in comparison, missed only one of its 18 attempts from the line.

But once again, with an opportunity to bounce back against Purdue, Michigan took control of the free throw line and the game as a whole. The Wolverines converted 17-of-20 attempts while holding the Boilermakers to just 10 shots from the line.

In each of Michigan’s past four matchups, the team that won the free throw battle has won the game. It hasn’t been as simple as just making free throws, though. Dominating the line also involves being the more aggressive team on offense and the more disciplined team on defense.

The Wolverines have learned that through recent games, but they have yet to consistently master it. As they progress through conference play, controlling the charity stripe on both ends of the court will continue serving as a key to success.

Especially in games where a single free throw could make all the difference.