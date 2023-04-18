The Michigan women’s basketball team picked up its second transfer addition of the offseason Tuesday.

Lauren Hansen, a 5-foot-8 guard out of Missouri, announced her transfer to the Wolverines for her fifth year of eligibility via Twitter.

The New York native started her career at Auburn before transferring to Missouri, where she spent three seasons. Hansen averaged 10.6 points per game over her career with Missouri, seeing most of her averages improve each season. In her senior campaign, Hansen started every game, shot 90.6% from the free throw line and was Missouri’s second-leading scorer with 12.9 points per game. A career 36.7% 3-point shooter, Hansen’s percentage from deep dropped a bit each season she spent at Missouri, although she also attempted more shots from beyond the arc each successive season.

What Hansen is most known for, though, is a game-winning shot as a junior to lift unranked Missouri to an overtime upset over South Carolina in 2021. Hansen’s layup with 0.1 seconds remaining handed the top-ranked Gamecocks their first of only two losses in a season that saw them win the national championship.

Known as a volume shooter, Hansen’s senior year saw some inconsistency, when she was scoring anywhere from four to 26 points in a single game, but she still averaged double-digit scoring. With senior guard Maddie Nolan in the transfer portal, Hansen might be expected to fill part of Nolan’s role as a 3-point shooter.

With Michigan seeing more movement on both sides of the transfer portal this year than in previous seasons, Hansen brings veteran experience to a young backcourt that will likely have only one returning season-long starter. With Nolan in the portal, the oldest guards on the Wolverines’ roster were rising juniors until Hansen’s commitment.

The Michigan roster for the upcoming season still has two openings, but with the addition of Hansen, the Wolverines bring in a new skill set and experience that they hope will guide them.