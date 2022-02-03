As the No. 6 Michigan women’s basketball team took the floor Monday night against No. 5 Indiana, fans poured into Crisler Center. It was the largest student section the Wolverines have seen at home this season — by a large margin — and fans flocked to fill up the courtside bleachers.

And it mattered.

Michigan went on to win by 15 against the Hoosiers, and the crowd undoubtedly played a role.

***

Today, Feb. 2, is National Girls and Women in Sports Day. While men’s basketball still pulls significantly larger crowds, students and fans filling Crisler Center for the women’s game was a sign of progress at the University of Michigan.

“It was an awesome environment for a big-time women’s basketball game,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “I can’t thank our season ticket holders, our fans, and our students enough for being here tonight. That was really special.”

After the Wolverines had jumped out to a 6-0 lead, senior wing Leigha Brown caught the ball at the top of the key. She surveyed the floor — sizing up her defender in the process — and decided to pull up from deep. Brown sunk the 3-pointer, sending the crowd into a frenzy and forcing Indiana to call an early timeout.

After Brown put Michigan up by nine, the electricity in the crowd could be felt on the court, and it continued to affect the game for the rest of its duration.

After Indiana had trimmed the Wolverines’ lead to just four points early in the third quarter, senior guard Amy Dilk grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up and in. Staunch defense in the ensuing possession forced a Hoosier travel, and what had been a somewhat mild crowd throughout Indiana’s comeback suddenly erupted into cheers.

“We love a good crowd,” senior forward Naz Hillmon said. “We see how it has affected us in the past, especially in our two losses. They had huge crowds.”

Michigan’s fans reciprocated Hillmon’s love. After heading to the bench with 30 seconds left in the game, chants of ‘MVP’ echoed through Crisler Center.

As the game neared its climax, the Wolverines began to pull away. After Indiana had pulled within eight, Michigan cranked up the intensity — outscoring the Hoosiers 9-2 as the game came to a close. As each basket further expanded the Wolverines’ lead, Crisler’s aura audibly grew louder.

***

Despite its historic season and newfound national spotlight, a big crowd isn’t something that Michigan experiences often. The turnout of 4,198 against Indiana was still relatively small compared to the average of nearly 12,000 for the men’s basketball team.

But, it’s still progress.

“We always enjoy the support of the women’s game in general,” Hillmon said. “We hope that we gave the people who came something to look forward to down the line and that they’ll continue to come to our games.”

Whether it’s due to a top-10 matchup, a historic season, or a little of both — fans and students did show up. Creating an atmosphere that pushed the Wolverines to the top of the conference meant a lot to Michigan.

“(At) men’s games you see the student section is all the way up into the rafters,” Brown said after beating Rutgers on Jan. 9. “I mean, it’d be awesome to have that first section at least. It does make a difference. The fans, obviously, are great, but having the students there and just bringing that energy would be huge.”

Almost a month later, students did fill that first section of bleachers, the first time of the 2021-22 season. And the Wolverines got their first top-10 home win in program history. The crowd did make a difference, or at the very least, Michigan thought they did.

“We want (students) to come, obviously,” senior guard Amy Dilk said after the win against Rutgers. “Even bigger, just to women’s sports in general.”