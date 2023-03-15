As the daughter of two former collegiate basketball players, Greta Kampschroeder didn’t want to take the easy path.

Instead of following in her parents’ footsteps, her first sports were swimming, water polo, gymnastics, T-ball and soccer. From the start, she was the kid diving in front of everyone else for ground balls and the one who couldn’t wait to get in the pool.

But her family connection to basketball won out in the end. Her interest in the sport began when her grandfather, another former college basketball player at Indiana Tech, challenged four-year-old Greta to dribble the ball as many times as she could in the Kampschroeder driveway. From there, she fell in love.

Soon after, she picked up the sport for good in third grade. Greta’s father Brad Kampschroeder, who walked on at Kansas, began coaching her in basketball. Her mom, Amy Kampschroeder, who played at Valparaiso, coached her soccer team. Greta ultimately pursued basketball because no matter how long she practiced, she never got sick of putting in the work necessary to improve. To this day, she does whatever it takes to get better — even if that means completely shifting her game.

Courtesy of the Kampschroeder family

Despite being recruited by Michigan in high school, Greta didn’t choose the Wolverines the first time around. Last year as a freshman starter at Oregon State, she played against Michigan in a nine-point loss for the Beavers.

“Seeing their competitive spirit, their intensity and the way that they were just hungry to win, I think those types of characteristics on a team that was what I wanted moving forward,” Greta said at Michigan Media Day Oct. 25. “And so when I entered the portal, Michigan was one of the top schools that entered my mind.”

The attributes Greta noticed about the Wolverines last November are some that identify her as well: she has always been hungry to win. Her high school coaches at Naperville North, Molly Murray and Erin Colletti, both immediately recalled stories of Greta’s intensity and desire to win, even while coaching a summer basketball camp for middle-schoolers.

“She demands and expects that competitiveness,” Murray told The Michigan Daily. “It doesn’t really matter at what level.”

That competitive spirit is evident in Greta’s work ethic, which she exemplified in high school even in the way she practiced.

“Greta set the tone,” Colletti told the Daily. “… When I said, ‘Alright, losers on the line, losers got push ups, whatever,’ she would always do it too, even though she was the winner. And then now, we still do it. … That’s what Naperville North is, even when you win, you still run because you know it’s making you better.”

That expectation, set by Greta for herself, has carried over to establish the culture of an entire program — to do the hard thing, because it sets up future success.

Courtesy of the Kampschroeder family

The summer after her freshman year of high school, Greta joined the All-Iowa Attack — an elite EYBL team that plays on the Nike AAU circuit — to build her recruiting resume. But being from Naperville, Illinois, the four-and-a-half-hour trek to Ames, Iowa, was no easy decision to make.

“I told her, ‘Greta, come play for me if you want to be great,’ ” All-Iowa Attack coach Dickson Jensen told The Daily. “ ‘If you don’t want to be great, don’t come, it’s not worth your time. Because this is not going to be easy.’ ”

Courtesy of the Kampschroeder family

The easy choice would have been to continue playing at the local club, or at least one based in her home state. But Greta pushed herself out of her comfort zone, challenging what felt easy in order to give herself a shot to be great.

As a 14-year-old rising sophomore, Greta was the youngest player on the team playing in a U17 league. It was a new challenge for Greta, because for one of the first times in her life, she wasn’t the star of the team. She had to learn how to find success in a different way than being a high-volume scorer, the way she had contributed nearly every season before that.

“I think for a while, I (thought) to be the best player, you have to be a scorer,” Greta told The Daily. “Oftentimes when you’re younger, the best players are the scorers, like that’s all you think about. You don’t really have a lot of other true skills yet. So I think I have had to learn, ‘What other sorts of things can I get good at to help this team?’ ”

The D-I-studded All-Iowa Attack lineup was filled with talent, including current Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark. Greta wasn’t a starter on that team, and she had to find a way to contribute differently than what she was used to — specifically, running the point when Clark wasn’t in the game.

“Caitlin Clark, for example, is a really, really good passer,” Greta said. “I was watching, (thinking), ‘Okay, how does she do things?’ … So I learned how to pass really well … bring the ball up under pressure, things like that. I think learning to expand my game beyond scoring, that’s what you learn once you have to step into a role position.”

Greta’s focus on passing was on full display at the EYBL National Championship in front of many college coaches. It was her assist that led to the buzzer-beating final basket of the tournament, securing the title for the All-Iowa Attack and landing her teammate on SportsCenter.

Courtesy of the Kampschroeder family

That national championship summer put Greta on the recruiting map, and she soon had offers from schools throughout the country.

It would have been the predictable choice to go with a powerhouse women’s basketball school like Stanford or Iowa, both schools that made her final three, but Greta went to Oregon State. It would have been expected for Greta to remain a Beaver for her entire collegiate career, but she entered her name into the transfer portal after her first season.

“I think she wanted to be pushed and to be challenged and to compete against some of the great, tough players in our program,” Barnes Arico said at Big Ten Media Days Oct. 12. “And I challenge her every day … all these different things that sometimes kids are unaccustomed to, she’s really bought into.”

At every level, Greta has been challenged to play multiple positions for her team — and proven her adaptability. At Naperville North, she played the ‘1’ through the ‘5.’ All-Iowa Attack played “positionless” basketball, so she adapted to guard post players. Midwest Elite moved her from point guard to wing, and Oregon State started her at three different positions.

Now at Michigan, while she isn’t a starter, she runs the point to relieve pressure from fifth-year wing Leigha Brown and also plays on the wing, filling whatever space on the court she can contribute from.

As Michigan’s first McDonald’s All-American and a starter on her former team, it would have been easy to foresee Greta being unhappy not becoming a major contributor right away. But she has bought into her new role — even though it’s a less glamorous one that features unpredictable playing time. When Brown sat out due to internal issues at the beginning and end of the regular season, Greta stepped up, starting in five games.

Her versatility has been praised by her coaches at every level, but it didn’t develop by accident. Working on her versatility has always been a part of Greta’s mission to improve as an all-around player, someone who can contribute in many ways.

“I’ve found it to be a fun challenge when I’m pushing myself to be more versatile and doing things that I’m not naturally good at,” Greta said. “… So whether it’s learning more than one position, …whether it’s learning to guard more than one position. … I like to prepare myself in any way, shape or form to be ready to get put in whatever position the team needs (to win).”

At Michigan, to prepare for a spot at the point or on the wing, Greta puts in work on and off the court. She can often be spotted at Crisler getting up shots by herself.

“She just fits the culture of our program, she’s an incredibly hard worker,” Barnes Arico said at Big Ten Media Day Oct. 12. “I came back the other night to pick up something from the office at 10, and I looked into the gym, and there was Greta getting up shots. She has just been unbelievable.”

For any coach during Greta’s career, that isn’t one bit surprising. But beyond honing her established strengths, she makes an intentional effort to work on her weaknesses.

“A lot of people go to the gym, and they work on the same things that they’re already good at because it’s in their comfort zone and it’s what they’re always doing,” Greta said. “But can you do that, plus the things that you’re not so good at?”

At Michigan, that has meant working on her defense with a graduate assistant, watching extra film with her position coach and working on her passing to be ready for the roles she’s been thrust into. And even when she doesn’t see a lot of action, Greta is always observing, watching the game and finding opportunities for her own growth — just as she did in Iowa.

From elementary school to college, Greta has never taken the easy route. She’s played up age groups and across state lines, transferred programs and adapted continuously for her team’s benefit while pursuing individual greatness.

Her goals at Michigan aren’t to be All-Big Ten or the team’s leading 3-point shooter. They’re to win a Final Four and a Big Ten Championship — to take the program to new heights.

Those goals are lofty, a difficult path for a sophomore to go down.

But in her mind, as she’s proven her whole career, that path is the only way forward.