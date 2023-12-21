CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right out of the gates in the Michigan women’s basketball team’s Jumpman Invitational matchup against Florida, the Gators showcased just how potent their offense can be. Putting together multiple streaks of pure shooting, Florida was able to dismantle the Wolverines’ defense in a blowout victory.

Not able to slow down the Gators’ (8-3 overall) potent offense all night, Michigan (9-3) dropped the out-of-conference matchup, 82-65.

Taking advantage of the Wolverines’ habit of slow starts, Florida jumped on Michigan early with a full-court press and great shooting — starting the game 5-for-5 from the field.

Looking to dig themselves out of the hole, the Wolverines turned to their own full-court press and the offense of graduate guard Lauren Hansen. Michigan’s lead guard took hold of the stagnant offense herself with two threes and an and-one layup. Her contributions brought the Wolverines back into contention, and made the score 19-19 at the buzzer.

Despite Hansen’s efforts, Florida came out hot again in the second quarter. The Gators’ defense hounded Michigan into just 5-15 shooting and they pushed the pace on offense. They were able to get a multitude of easy looks and built out a controlling 10-point lead.

While working to build their lead, the Gators’ offensive attack found itself often going one of two ways: either a made shot or a turnover. Florida commited 12 first half turnovers but boasted a 72% field goal percentage and was 75% from three — when the Gators could maintain control of the ball they were potent.

After two quarters of hot shooting, the Gators proved that it wasn’t an anomoly in the third quarter. Showcasing a wide variety between 3-pointers, tough finishes at the cup and knock-down midrange jumpers, Florida pushed a 13-point halftime lead to 20 just five minutes into the second half. The Wolverines’ offense on the other hand continued to struggle finding makes. Hansen’s strong performance was a bright spot, as she ended the quarter with 18 points, but junior guard Laila Phelia was the only other Michigan player who reached double figures.

While the Gators piled onto their big lead they addressed seemingly their only offensive deficiency — turnovers. In contrast to the six turnovers in each of the first two quarters, Florida kept the tally at just four in the third, allowing it to get up a game-high 16 shots in the period despite dropping to 50% from the field.

With the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, the Gators established their dominance — having eaten the Wolverines alive on the offensive end through their collectively hot shooting performance.