CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the Jumpman Invitational, the Michigan women’s basketball team seemed lost. Florida dominated all facets of the game, dictating the tempo and physicality on both ends of the floor.

The Wolverines couldn’t stop the Gators’ offense in the 82-65 swamping, as Florida shot lights-out from all over the court, finishing with a 57.4 shooting percentage — nearly 10 notches higher than its previous season average. But the Gators’ defense practically never wavered either. Coming out with a strong man-to-man presence and pressing high in the passing lanes, Florida made it difficult for the Wolverines to move the ball and generate any kind of offense.

Simply put, Michigan couldn’t keep pace, and the Gators came prepared to make the Wolverines’ life on offense difficult.

“We’re a very versatile team,” Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley said. “We want to play up-tempo basketball. … Full court press, man-to-man, that’s who we are. This is what we do.”

For a moment, however, Michigan looked as if it could pick itself up. After going down 13-2 in the first quarter, the Wolverines’ strong run to end the frame tied the game at 19 apiece and gave them a sign of light.

Graduate guard Lauren Hansen’s nine first quarter points — made up of two 3-pointers and an and-1 — led the surge. After starting the game, Hansen was promptly taken out just over a minute in, but returned and immediately made an impact. Her nine points closed the deficit and brought Michigan to life going into the first break.

“(Lauren) came out of the game, regrouped herself and then she went out and she did what she’s really really good at — scoring the basketball,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “… We made a great run at the end of the first quarter to tie the game but then they came out in the second quarter and really just scored the ball.”

Despite the run to end the first quarter, any and all gained momentum was lost going into the second frame. While Hansen had 21 points on 7-12 shooting and 4-6 from three, the rest of the Wolverines couldn’t match her pace, shooting a measly 36.7 percent from the field.

Florida’s physicality and aggressiveness on defense caused Michigan to take bad shots or drive into a lane filled with Gators. The Wolverines typically rely on open looks to drive their offense, but facing an opponent that made the average shot more difficult, their shooting percentage suffered.

“They definitely came out a lot stronger, their intensity and they were attacking us right off the bat,” junior guard Laila Phelia said. “We just needed to do a better job of just matching that.”

That intensity made finding the open player harder to come by. And after recording two straight games with 13 3-point makes going into Wednesday’s contest, making just eight against Florida likely prohibited the Wolverines from getting going after the first quarter.

Despite the glimmer of hope at the end of the first, a lackluster offensive performance to follow made Michigan’s road to victory impossible. The difference between the two offenses were night and day, and Barnes Arico summarized that aspect of the game perfectly:

“We never really got easy buckets,” Barnes Arico said. “And I think Florida got a bunch of easy buckets.”

While shooting the ball well is one thing, finding the open looks and matching the opponent’s physicality is another. After the first quarter, the Wolverines couldn’t find the open looks against the Gators. As a result, they didn’t have any “easy buckets” to make and allowed Florida to run away with a resounding victory.