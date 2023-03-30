According to a list announced by the WNBA, graduate forward Emily Kiser declared her entry into the 2023 WNBA draft, joining her teammate on the Michigan women’s basketball team, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown. Kiser had no remaining NCAA eligibility, but filed for consideration in the draft as encouraged by the WNBA.

After coming off the bench her first three seasons, Kiser earned a starting role in her senior year, serving as a key piece on the Wolverines’ program-first Elite Eight team and was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021. This season, Kiser emerged as a leading scorer and rebounder for the Wolverines, starting every game and averaging 15.9 points, a team-high 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Kiser was named first team All-Big Ten (coaches) and finished her career ninth all-time in games played and 17th in rebounds at Michigan.

Her effort was unmatched by her teammates throughout the season, as she led the program in “hustle plays” that do not show up on the stat sheet. Kiser’s impact as a scorer, passer and rebounder was essential to the Wolverines’ success this season, especially following the departure of former forward Naz Hillmon to the WNBA.

After shining throughout the season, Kiser will look to take her talents to the professional ranks.