After the third-quarter buzzer sounded, the Michigan women’s basketball team exited the floor riding the momentum that had awarded it a one-point lead over Minnesota. Four Wolverines went to the bench to regroup, but one laid injured on the floor: graduate guard Elissa Brett.

During the final play of that frame, Brett jumped up for a loose ball, landing awkwardly on her right knee. Brett clutched her leg as the training staff made their way onto the court. In the bustle of the quarter ending, the crowd — alongside Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico — didn’t immediately notice Brett’s injury. But in the fourth quarter, her absence became undeniable.

“People didn’t realize right away that she was down — myself included,” Barnes Arico said. “Everyone got shook a little bit. Obviously, she’s such a great kid, but such an important piece to our team.”

Throughout the game, Brett left her mark on both sides of the floor. There’s a reason Barnes Arico referred to Brett as “one of the team’s best defenders” and “super athletic” after the game. Brett makes her presence known to her opponent. She grabbed three rebounds in the first half and doubled that total in the third quarter, finishing the game with a team-high six boards despite missing the entire fourth quarter.

Putting her body on the line, Brett drew a charge with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter, switching the Wolverines’ momentum and sparking the 9-3 run that gave them their first lead.

“She’s a great player for us, not only on the offensive end,” Barnes Arico said. “She’s super tough on the defensive end and on the rebounding end.”

In the second quarter, too, Brett knocked down another triple and went into the half as the Wolverines’ leading scorer with nine points. When it looked like Minnesota was pulling away, Brett helped pull Michigan up and knot the score at 29. Her efficiency rating of 18 led the Wolverines, showcasing her distribution of the ball and limited turnovers.

“(When Brett left the game), they were able to score,” Barnes Arico said. “They had 29 points in the fourth quarter. … We just couldn’t sustain the defensive effort.”

Without Brett, the defense couldn’t click. Players didn’t communicate well on screens or backdoor cuts, leaving open lanes for easy Minnesota layups. When Brett was in the game, she dove for loose balls and pushed through screens. When she was out of the game, Michigan didn’t have that same fire.

Brett’s departure had similar repercussions for the Wolverines’ offense. She had found the bottom of the net at pivotal moments, sinking both of her 3-pointers in the first quarter and keeping Michigan afloat as it quickly fell behind the Golden Gophers.

“After Brett went down, the wind got out of our sails a little bit in the fourth quarter.” Barnes Arico said.

More than a little bit of that offensive wind left with Brett. Michigan was outscored 29-to-12 in the final frame, looking like a different team than it did the quarter prior. The Wolverines struggled to find any rhythm, shooting at a 33.3% clip from the field — almost half of Minnesota’s percentage. The offense that began to click in the previous quarter could no longer connect, failing to score on critical possessions and allowing the Gophers’ lead to grow out of reach.

On defense, Michigan was tasked with stopping easy shots in the paint or giving up a triple. When the Wolverines opted to respect the post, Minnesota made them pay. Going 6-for-6 from three — with four coming from freshman Grace Grocholski — the Gophers effortlessly extended their lead against reeling Michigan.

The Wolverines may not have noticed Brett’s injury at first. But without her presence, Michigan saw the impact of her absence.