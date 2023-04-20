Just one day after securing its second offseason graduate transfer, the Michigan women’s basketball team received yet another commitment.

Elissa Brett, a guard who played her first four seasons at Bowling Green State University, announced her commitment to the Wolverines via Instagram on Wednesday.

In her senior season with the Falcons, Brett started all 38 games and averaged 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. She shot 37.3% from the field and 33.2% from deep over her senior campaign and was the team leader in both points and 3-point makes. Brett was also the team leader in rebounds, despite standing at just 5-foot-10.

She was named to the 2022-23 all-MAC first team and all-defensive team, as well as the all-MAC tournament team.

In the 2023 NIT, Brett was on the receiving end of an altercation when she got punched in the postgame handshake line. Brett’s injuries appeared relatively minor and she went on to score 24 total points over Bowling Green’s final two games of the tournament.

A native of Australia, Brett will be the second Australian on Michigan’s roster next season, joining rising sophomore forward Chyra Evans.

With Brett’s commitment, the Wolverines have one roster spot left for the upcoming season. Brett’s two-way capabilities provide Michigan with versatility at the guard position, as well as experienced leadership.