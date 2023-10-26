It’s no secret that Elise Stuck elevated her play into a new level last March for the Michigan women’s basketball team. In doing so, the senior wing proved that she can and should be on the floor in the decisive moments.

This season, Stuck and the Wolverines hope she can continue her progression.

“I’m hoping to build off of last season for sure,” Stuck said Monday at Michigan Media Day. “Really just trying to help the team any way I can. For me in the past, it’s been through effort, hustle plays, rebounding, little things to get me going.”

In March, Stuck dove on the floor almost more than she stayed on her feet. Practically every loose ball that scrambled away from an opponent was either a pass deflected by Stuck, or one that she was rolling towards to secure.

Her defense was the most visible improvement, escalating from a weak link at the start of the season to slamming away three blocked shots against UNLV on March 17.

“We believe in the player development inside our program to reach the level of competition to help us be successful,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “So those are some of the players that will be ready for their chance this season.”

Barnes Arico named Stuck as one of those players, along with junior guard Jordan Hobbs, senior forward Cameron Williams and senior forward Whitney Sollom. She isn’t expecting those players to dramatically improve their skill level in just one offseason, but she does expect a demonstrated work ethic to improve.

Playing on a team that calls itself “the hardest working team in America” means that hustle and effort are rewarded. In March, Stuck showed that hustle on loose balls. But now the Wolverines need her to do it on the glass as well.

With forward Emily Kiser graduated, the Wolverines lost 7.1 rebounds per game from last season’s roster. Michigan’s losses were often decided by the rebounding battle. On the heels of a NCAA tournament-ending loss where LSU’s Angel Reese nearly outrebounded the entire Michigan team, 26-24, controlling the glass is emphasized.

Stuck averaged five rebounds per game in her “breakout” stretch against Penn State, Ohio State and UNLV, with seven coming against the Rebels — far more than her season average of 1.9 per game up to that point. If Stuck can carry that level of production on the glass, she could narrow the rebounding gap left by Michigan’s graduating players.

But for the Wolverines, they need an Elise Stuck who isn’t just “synonymous with March,” as Hobbs put it back in March in Baton Rouge. They need her to provide that spark all season long.