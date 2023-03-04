MINNEAPOLIS — It was a completely different game.

In the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team’s first two matchups against No. 14 Ohio State, the Wolverines fell victim to recurring mistakes — particularly turnovers and an inability to break the full-court press. Both games progressed in similar fashion, too, with Michigan starting hot before the Buckeyes reclaimed control and never looked back.

On Friday, however, in the rivals’ third clash of the year — this time with a Big Ten Tournament semifinal appearance on the line — it wasn’t more of the same.

Michigan turned the ball over just nine times, a stark contrast to the 27 turnovers committed in each of the first two games. The Wolverines essentially negated Ohio State’s efforts in its full-court defense through successful press breaks — so much so that Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff recognized the diminished effectiveness and quickly scaled down their use of the press. And Friday’s game was tight from the start, featuring no opening runs and timeout turnarounds.

“I’d say the difference was their energy,” Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon said postgame. “No team wants to lose three times in a row, let alone twice. So we knew coming into this game they’d be a whole different team just coming in, definitely taking it play by play for them.”

The Wolverines might’ve looked like a whole different team, and they certainly didn’t succumb to the same failures as those previous losses. They played one of their most complete games of the season, arguably their best overall performance of this year’s conference play.

But despite all the differences, there was one big similarity between Michigan’s first two meetings with the Buckeyes and this one: the final outcome.

“Great basketball game, sorry to be on the losing end of it,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “… Just really proud of our team and just the way that we battled. I thought we probably played harder than we’ve played all season long, and that’s a great sign moving into tournament time.”

The Wolverines battled through all 60 minutes, putting themselves in a position to win or tie on their final possession. In addition to their notably low turnover numbers, they outrebounded Ohio State with 36 boards to 32, shot 43% from the field and finished with 16 total assists.

Heading into the quarterfinal contest after squeaking by Penn State on Thursday, Michigan knew it had to bring its best in order to compete.

“It’s March, right?” junior forward Elise Stuck said after beating the Nittany Lions, looking ahead to the clash with Ohio State. “We’re going to have to come with everything we have. It’s tournament play.”

Graduate guard Emily Kiser echoed that sentiment, answering emphatically when asked to talk about the looming matchup against the Buckeyes.

“I’m pumped right now,” Kiser said Thursday. “To have them for a third time — I mean, to let a team beat you twice, to get that chance to play them a third time and a rival at that in a Big Ten Tournament setting, it’s going to be a battle tomorrow, but hopefully we just want it more.”

The Wolverines backed up those pre-game sentiments on the court. They absolutely looked like they wanted the win, and they absolutely looked like they came with everything they had. But at the end of the day, Michigan just wasn’t able to “get over the hump,” as Barnes Arico put it.

In a completely different game against the same team that beat them twice prior, Michigan still couldn’t find a way to win.