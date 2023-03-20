BATON ROUGE, La. — When Emily Kiser, Leigha Brown and Maddie Nolan entered the Michigan women’s basketball program, it wasn’t an expectation for the program to advance in the NCAA Tournament or contend for Big Ten championships.

But when Kiser, Brown and Nolan checked out of the sixth-seeded Wolverines’ final game against No. 3 seed LSU to cheers from the Michigan fan section and hugs and high fives from their teammates, each of them had made their mark on the program with the accolades to prove it.

“I think they have been a special group,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “And I’m fortunate to coach some really great kids at this great university.”

The senior class — Brown and Kiser both using their fifth years of eligibility granted due to the NCAA’s COVID-19 policies — advanced the furthest of any class in program history in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Sweet Sixteen in 2021 and the Elite Eight in 2022.

After the game, Kiser and Brown both took the podium with tears in their eyes, the raw emotion of the loss showing clearly. Two years ago, the class did what no Michigan team had done before, winning in the Round of 32. This season’s expectation was a Sweet Sixteen and the goal was the Final Four. Which made the season- and career-ending loss even more emotional.

“You think about five years at the age of 23, it’s kind of a lot of your life,” Kiser said. “Super thankful for coach (Barnes Arico) and the University of Michigan that I’ve just gotten to live out this dream. I think the thought that I even doubted coming back for a fifth year is crazy now.”

Kiser didn’t start her first three seasons on the team. She joked after Senior Night, her last win at Crisler Center, that if you had told her three years ago that she and then-freshman Nolan — a pair who couldn’t get any closer to the end of the bench — would hardly step off the court this season, she wouldn’t have truly believed it.

Kiser is now a first team All-Big Ten starter who played the most minutes of any Wolverine this season. Her impact is so large that Barnes Arico is “super nervous” to take off the court, as she said Feb. 23. Her resilience and leadership have set a strong example for her teammates — especially when it comes to sacrificing her body for the sake of the team, taking charges and diving for loose balls.

In the Wolverines’ 2021 win to advance to the program’s first Sweet Sixteen, Kiser and Nolan didn’t play big roles. In the 2021-22 season, Kiser and Nolan both earned starting roles, but were pieces on a team centered around star Naz Hillmon. This season, however, was a different story.

They both were crucial in guiding Michigan to the NCAA Tournament — even though against LSU, their efforts weren’t enough in a 66-42 loss. When the trio succeeded —both putting up 18 points in a win against UNLV — the team found success. When they struggled — combining for six points against LSU — the team lost. As they developed from benchwarmers to starters, Michigan developed into a consistent contender.

“Their dedication to this program and the way they’ve shown that as well is super inspiring,” sophomore guard Greta Kampschroeder said. “I don’t think people realize the work and the commitment they’ve put into this team, this program, and that’s why they’ve even been able to get this program to where it is.”

The importance of that trio showed throughout the Wolverines’ brief March Madness run, especially Brown. Even though she hasn’t been 100% healthy for the NCAA Tournament, she fought until Barnes Arico subbed her out for the last time in the final minutes.

“She’s such a competitor that even if she has a tweaked ankle, she’s gonna go out there and give you every single thing that she has,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “Which she did this whole tournament.”

Brown has put the team on her back throughout the season, willing it to victory and leaving everything on the floor in losses. She set and reset career highs in the Wolverines’ biggest games of the year, against Indiana and Ohio State, respectively. Despite not starting her career as a Wolverine, the program would not be where it is without Brown’s three seasons.

“These are three years that I’ll never forget, so far the greatest three years of my life,” Brown said. “Whether that’s people who have already graduated or people who are still here. Wouldn’t trade it for the world. We literally put in blood, sweat and tears together. And unfortunately, tonight didn’t go how we wanted it to. Just reflecting on the past three years and even this season, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Finishing the season as a consensus first team All-Big Ten player and an honorable mention All-American, Brown led the Wolverines in scoring, assists and free throw makes. But her true leadership didn’t show up in the box score. Brown took the younger guards, specifically sophomore guard Laila Phelia, under her wing and helped them adjust to being a guard at the collegiate level.

Brown always led with fiery passion. Nolan was a vocal leader in her own right, directing her teammates on both ends and providing a constant stream of encouragement. Nolan became whatever the team needed her to be, from a 3-point specialist ranking seventh in program history to guarding the opposition’s best player, despite not being known as a defensive specialist before college and overcoming a high school knee injury that could have ended her career.

If Nolan or Barnes Arico had heard of those impacts earlier in her career, they might have been surprised. But that just goes to show Nolan’s work ethic and dedication to serving her team has impacted everyone around her.

Kiser, Brown and Nolan contributed to the Wolverines’ big wins in an up-and-down season riddled with injury and major absences. They set career-highs in virtually every category and their leadership set an important example for their younger teammates.

When they checked out of their final game, the seniors left behind a legacy driven by hard work and resilience. What their teammates do with that legacy is for the future to see.